Campari, the Garavoglia saga: 50 million from the Lagfin holding to Maddalena

Agreement between the Garavoglia brothers: 50 million to Maddalena

Fifty million euros to Maddalena Garavoglia. It is the last chapter of the Campari saga, as the Corriere della Sera. In fact, a very important agreement has been reached between the three brothers, Luca, Alessandra and Maddalena. The first two are united in the Lagfin holding and control 54% of the multinational owner of one of the best-known Italian brands in the world.

The third, Madeleine, sued his brothers and mother in 2000, accusing of having been ousted from the Campari shareholding with a capital increase. In 2006 he won the trial obtaining 100 million in compensation; then a settlement closed the legal case.

But not the quarrels in the family, destined to recur ten years later, with the death of his mother Rosa Anna Magno who named Luca and Alessandra his sole heirs. Maddalena, having learned that the inventory of her mother’s assets had been made in 2017 in her absence by the notary, her uncle (executor of her sister Rosa Anna’s will) and the solicitor acting on behalf of the brothers (who were absent), presented a complaint against them.

