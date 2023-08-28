Camper, full of orders but the logistics node remains

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the Valdelsa camper district, between the provinces of Florence and Siena where 90% of Italian motor caravan production is concentrated, companies are closing for the summer holidays with their portfolios full of orders and some apprehension.

The long wave of Covid, which in the last three years has given new impetus to outdoor holidays, in the name of sustainability, and made the demand for campers soar, shows no signs of stopping. The market remains brilliant, despite the increase in price lists which is around +20% compared to last year and despite the rise in interest rates which increases the installments of buyers’ loans.

Tourism, Santini “Prices must have a content”

But the short circuit between supply and demand for vehicles, which has long kept companies and workers in suspense, remains unresolved. The production goes on (still) in fits and starts, with programming difficulties, due to a new and insidious reason. If last year the major criticality was linked to the lack of microchips for the frames (châssis) on which the “travelling houses” are built, this year the main problem comes from the lack of drivers capable of driving the car transporters carrying those same chassis (and, once built, they deliver the campers all over Europe, Germany in the lead).

“Many drivers are Ukrainians and, with the war going on, they no longer provide the service,” announces Iuri Campofiloni, motorhome manager of Fiom Cgil Toscana. Even the Russians and Belarusians, who together with the Ukrainians were driving the heavy vehicles, are nowhere to be found. The use – in their place – of less experienced personnel is creating confusion and difficulties.

«The lack of drivers for car transporters is really conditioning the sector – explains Ludovica Sanpaolesi, general manager of the Motorhome Manufacturers Association (Apc) – and it is a problem that concerns all of Europe, as confirmed by the proposal to revise the European directive for licenses which deals precisely with the issue of road hauliers». All this, adds Sanpaolesi, takes place in a phase in which the industrial production of campers is clearly improving, with +15% achieved in the first half of the year and an acceleration of +30% in the month of June alone. The Italian manufacturers – names such as Laika, Mobilvetta, Giottiline, Elnagh, Rimor, McLouis, which belong to three major international groups: the French Trigano and Rapido and the American Thor Industries – closed their financial statements as at 31 July with many positive signs .

