Campogalliano, in the province of Modena, does not have many opportunities to appear in the national and international news (maybe Stefano Bonaccini, born here and probable future secretary of the Democratic Party, will give a shock). Who passes by Campogalliano can receive the information that in the village there is an ancient tradition in the construction of scales; probably the traveler in transit will think of an artisanal fact, such as the construction of bagpipes or lutes; and instead the Società Cooperativa Bilanciai of Campogalliano is a small but aggressive multinational, a leader in the design and production of weighing systems (to speak of simple scales would be an understatement). In 1999 he founded the international group Bilanciai Group which is made up of ten controlled and participated companies, four of which are manufacturing industries and the remainder commercial. Nine are based on the European continent, one in the United States. The group achieves a turnover of over 77 million euros and offers work to 453 people, and in recent days it has achieved another acquisition by forfeiting 100% of the Spanish company Ariservis SA

The collaboration with Ariservis had already lasted for more than twenty years. Enrico Messori, president of the Bilanciai Cooperative Society and sole director of Bilanciai Group explains: “This operation is part of a strategic plan to strengthen our presence in a nation that is strategic for us. The goal is to enhance what the Iberian company has done up to now and invest further, because we are convinced that there is significant room for growth”.

The Cooperative was founded in 1949 by a small group of workers. It has gradually acquired leadership positions on the Italian and then international markets thanks to technological innovations such as load cells, electronic terminals and the development of specific software. “Artificial intelligence and big data management – ​​says a company source – represent the current technical challenge that will meet the new needs of customers increasingly projected into the digital dimension”.