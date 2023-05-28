Can a company invest in the stock market?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

How does an entrepreneur invest? What are the best investments for those who have their own company? If you are in charge of a s.r.l. or one S.p.A. you will have asked yourself several times because the management of corporate assets is extremely important.

In particular, those who find themselves in this situation will ask themselves:

what are the best investments for S.r.l., S.p.A. e family holding;

what tools the law makes available for optimize the tax burden and better manage investments;

How to use the scheme Partecipation Exemption (PEX) to obtain tax advantages.

So let’s try to understand how an entrepreneur invests and how it can make the most of i advantages that the Italian law makes available to us if we are entrepreneurs and want to invest in the financial markets through our company, specifically through a capital company.

A premise before starting: let’s talk about investment for entrepreneurstherefore this content is specifically reserved for those who own joint-stock companies (Srl, SpA) or intend to build them, or for those who control companies and therefore can and want to exploit a whole series of advantages that the law makes available to them to optimize the tax burden and to better manage their investments.

I speak especially to those who find themselves in a situation like mine: I have one family financial holding company with which invested in the financial markets.

This article talks about:

You too? Then you need to know PEX

If you are an entrepreneur you can take advantage of a huge advantage not granted to private individuals: Italian law provides for a regime which you probably know if you also have stakes maybe in other unlisted companies called PEX.

PEX is an acronym of Partecipation Exemptionand it is a particular tax regime provided for by the TUIR (Consolidated text of direct taxes) which, to simplify it, allows you to pay less tax on profits that come from your holdings.

Let’s take an example

If you manage a company, and maybe you have an Srl and you have shares in another Srl, when this detaches the dividend, you will be paid the dividend on which the Srl carrying on the business has already paid taxes; at this point you will pay less, you will not pay IRES and IRAP again on the entire dividend, but you will have a tax base; so the share on which you basically have to pay taxes which is reduced to the 5%.

This means that if you collect a €100,000 dividend, you will pay tax on 5% of the €100,000. This is an advantage provided for by Italian law precisely to encourage equity investments in other companies.

I elaborated on the topic here.

Why is this important for investing in the financial markets?

This is where things get interesting because the mechanism also works for investing in other companies, you can exploit it in the same way when you invest in the financial markets.

Therefore, if you have a family company or if you have a holding company like mine with which you manage your companies, you can invest in the stock market by buying shares in Italian or international companies and you can enjoy the tax benefit.

I think it is an advantageous solution, as it offers you an alternative to protect your assets, your company and your investments.

Browsing online, you too will have noticed that most of the solutions are not designed for us entrepreneurs, but are dedicated to investments for individuals (which in many cases concern passive investment par excellence, i.e. investment in ETF).

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

But can I invest in funds or ETFs?

Be careful though: ETFs or mutual funds with the regime PEX (at least at the moment) are not contemplated. So if you want invest in the stock market with your company you cannot invest in ETFs to enjoy the benefits of this regime, but you must invest in stocks.

How do you invest in the stock market with a company?

First of all you have to own a securities account: you have to ask your bank if your bank has it (you will have to follow some dedicated procedures for companies that try their hand at this road), or you can opt for some international platforms that also allow you to open account corporate.

Not all platforms available to individuals are open to the corporate option: I tell you this because I have personally faced this situation, being an entrepreneur and an investor and, as such, I have also planned over the years the organization of my heritage and I discovered these solutions to take the most convenient, profitable and safest route, in order to protect both my company and my private sphere.

As you imagine, a large part of my financial wealth does not belong to me as an individual, but flows into the holding company that I manage with my wife, who is my partner in all our activities.

Don’t buy stocks at random!

Investment through the holding company is often confused with the “I invest everything to get tax benefits“. While trying to reduce the load isn’t wrong, you need to handle this step with care.

Investing in stocks is probably the best option but:

you have to do it in an organized way;

you need to have a minimum of experience (if you have never invested in your life or don’t know Affari Miei, I suggest you start here );

); you need to know that investing in shares involves more time and risks and often the best solution is a fair balance between the financial instruments.

How to invest in stocks diligently

As I said at the beginning, I myself buy shares through my company and within the holding I receive dividends every year from the companies in which I participate; these dividends are obviously already taxed with a preferential regime and instead of flowing directly to me as an individual.

The heritage, at this point, comes reinvested in the stock market on the financial markets. At this point another concept takes over, namely the Direct Indexing.

To invest, we took advantage of the Direct Indexingwhich implements an investment method similar to that of ETFs, since it tends to replicate that activity, but is done through theinvestment in shares.

This allows us to take advantage of the tax advantage of PEX and invest passively as if we were buying ETFs.

At this point you will need to open a securities account, which is not a foregone conclusion: in Italy not all banks open a company securities account.

Vantaggi del direct indexing

If you are an entrepreneur you will want to go the most convenient route, so here are the advantages:

Less taxes on dividends: once you have invested the shares you have purchased, the dividends will be taxed exactly like dividends from companies over which you may have control or in which you may participate. (If you receive a 10 euro dividend from a share, that dividend is only taxed at 5% and you do not go to pay the 26% withholding tax you would pay as an individual); Less capital gains taxes: if you were to sell your shares at some point, writing them on the balance sheet and holding them for more than a year you will enjoy the same regime. Also in this case therefore the eventual capital gain it is not taxed at 26% but only 5% goes to form the business debt on which you pay IRES which is currently 24% and IRAP which changes at a regional level but more or less you act on 3%. 4%. Advantage of Compound Interest: also in this case you obviously have an advantage that is similar to that of accumulation ETFs: every year you receive dividends which are taxed relatively little (5% of taxable income therefore it means that you pay around 1.2% on the dividend and not 26%). By reinvesting those proceeds every year perhaps together with the proceeds deriving from other activities you can create (in this case by hand because you cannot do it automatically as with ETFs), but you can create a very similar situation so do compounding During the years.

Who should invest with the company?

This strategy is advisable for those who already have an Srl or a joint stock company and have the “problem” of having a lot of money within the company, from which the salary derives, yes, but with a surplus that cannot be distributed among the partners because, by doing so, one would pay a lot of taxes.

This is what I do personally: I do it with this organization that I created first for myself and then for the clients of the Academy of Affari Miei who want to buy the information and studies that we periodically share.

Therefore, it is convenient for those who:

has a family business that has been handed down for a long time: now you are at the helm and you have many years of work ahead of you;

like me, you have created a company from scratch over the years and you have accumulated assets within your holding company, which does not make sense to be distributed to natural persons, so as to make it grow in the long term to do so in the future other investments.

Who doesn’t like it

You don’t want to do this if:

you are a private individual and you have to go and invest your personal assets, placing them within a company, incurring avoidable costs and obligations. Why complicate your life?

if you don’t have a long-term time horizon;

if you are considering selling your company in five years and retiring.

To conclude

Managing corporate assets is not conceptually different from managing individual assets even if the law objectively provides us with more advanced tools that we can exploit to our advantage.

If you have never invested or believe you have no experience in this regard, I suggest you start your journey by reading these contents:

If you would like to get in touch directly with us for assistance, here you find our references.

Finally, I leave you with a series of insights on topics that have only been mentioned in this article:

See you soon.