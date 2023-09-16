Can a State refuse international aid?

Four days after the devastating earthquake that killed over 2,800 people, the humanitarian situation in Morocco still seems very complicated. As often happens, they are the most vulnerable categories to pay the highest price, with women and children particularly exposed to the consequences of the earthquake. Reaching all the affected areas seems quite difficult, especially considering that many of the destroyed villages are located in mountainous areas, and that access roads are severely damaged. Faced with such a serious situation, the Moroccan government is still evaluating whether or not to accept humanitarian aid from the international communityand agreed to receive assistance only from a handful of states politically close to Rabat.

The government justified its decision by underlining the importance of a effective coordination of aid. The uncontrolled influx of men and vehicles in emergency contexts and the absence of an effective organizational structure can have the perverse effect of hinder the efforts of rescuers, increasing the number of victims. Not surprisingly, the Moroccan authorities underline that the access of the few foreign rescuers admitted would have been granted on the basis of a “precise assessment of the needs on the ground by the authorities”. However, it seems that considerations related tonational pride and geopolitical factors.

We therefore ask ourselves whether it is legitimate (and legal, in light of current international legislation) the decision of a State to refuse external aid which could prove vital for the population, especially in the hours immediately following an earthquake, when the window of time to help those who are under the rubble is dramatically narrowed.

Who decides who can help?

It should first of all be stated that the decision regarding who can enter the territory of a state affected by a disaster to carry out assistance operations lies with the political authorities of the state itself. Lastly, the principle was reiterated by the United Nations International Law Commission, in a draft of articles concerning the protection of people in the event of a disaster, adopted in 2016. The document is not legally binding, but largely codifies recognized rules of international law. Article 10 reiterates the primary role of the affected state in directing, controlling and monitoring population assistance operations. In commenting on the provision, the Commission specifies that this role derives directly from principle of sovereignty, which is accompanied by the prohibition for third States to interfere in its internal affairs. Rabat therefore has every right to limit or deny access to its territory, as recognized, among others, by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination.

The subsequent Article 11 establishes that a state affected by a disaster whose consequences clearly exceed its response capabilities has a obligation to seek external assistance. However, it is up to the affected state to evaluate the gravity of the situation and his judgement, when made in good faith, cannot be questioned. Despite the huge human losses and materials, Morocco could therefore argue that internal response capabilities – together with the little external aid admitted into the country – are sufficient to deal with the emergency, and that it therefore has no duty to request further help abroad.

Finally, Article 12 of the project reiterates the central role of the affected state, whose consent is always necessary for foreign actors to carry out humanitarian assistance operations on its territory. The provision, however, adds that such consent “cannot be arbitrarily denied”, which presupposes that the affected state has reasonable reasons to refuse help. In the case of Morocco, the fear that an excessive presence of organizations on the ground could generate confusion and hinder rescue operations could appear to be an acceptable justification. On the other hand, in the face of a dramatic situation, authorizing access to only four states, without responding to offers of assistance from other countries, the UN and the EU, appears to be a questionable choice.

“Responsibility to protect” and humanitarian interference

Article 10 of the draft articles specifies that the affected State has the obligation to ensure the protection of individuals living on its territory and to provide them with humanitarian assistance in the event of a disaster. The vast majority of states take this duty seriously, but what would be the legal consequences if a government was unable or (even worse) unwilling to comply with this obligation?

Such a situation occurred in 2008, when the Myanmar (former Burma) was hit by a devastating cyclone that cost the lives of tens of thousands of people. The phenomenon particularly affected the south of the country, inhabited by the Karen ethnic group, which had been in conflict with the military regime for years. For days the junta refused to accept any proposal for helppartly due to a question of national pride, partly because the catastrophe had struck above all an area inhabited by political opponents.

The high number of victims pushed some Western countries to propose that the issue be referred to the United Nations Security Council. The deliberate refusal to provide assistance to the victims of the disaster would have constituted a crime against humanity, and as such jeopardized international peace and security. The Council could have adopted a resolution requiring Myanmar to accept external aid, eliminating the need for government consent. In the absence of a decision from the Council – which was not actually even discussed, given the firm opposition of China, holder of the right of veto – some actors raised the possibility that they could intervene anyway, applying the doctrine of “responsibility to protect”. This doctrine maintained that, in situations in which a state took an active part in the violation of fundamental human rights, other states could intervene (even using force) to restore respect for rights. Ultimately, no government intervened without Myanmar’s consent, but the political pressure exerted pushed the authorities to accept at least some offers of assistance.

The current situation in Morocco is obviously different from that of Myanmar, but the reasons behind the refusal to accept external assistance they seem at least partly overlapping, and invite reflection on the difficult balance between grandeur nationalist and the need to provide timely and effective help to victims of natural and anthropogenic disasters.

