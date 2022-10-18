Recently, an article “Alipay has supported transfers to WeChat QQ friends” has become a hot topic. Some netizens found that Alipay can actually transfer funds to WeChat friends. However, through the actual test, it was found that Alipay transfer WeChat friends is not a direct transfer, but after entering the amount, a QR code will be generated, and then sent to WeChat or QQ to scan the code to receive, and the other party will receive their own Alipay account. If it is not picked up for more than 24 hours, it will be automatically returned.

Some netizens commented directly, “You can’t directly transfer to WeChat wallet, and the useless functions have been added.”

From the actual use process, this transfer function requires Alipay users to enter the transfer amount (no more than 2,000 yuan in a single transaction), and then share the QR code photo generated by Alipay to WeChat/QQ/DingTalk friends. You can save it to the mobile phone album first, then open Alipay and “scan”, select the QR code photo in the album, and receive the transfer.

You can also use WeChat to long press the QR code photo, copy the URL, open it through a browser, and jump to the Alipay App to receive it.

Funds will be automatically returned if they are not claimed for more than 24 hours.

It is worth noting that there are three ways to choose from the other party’s collection method: “scan the code to receive”, “the other party needs to verify my initials when receiving”, and “designated user to receive”. When specifying a user, you need to fill in the other party’s Alipay true Name.

But no matter which method of collection, the final funds still enter the other party’s Alipay account, not the WeChat account.

For this operation, many netizens said “it’s superfluous”, “a little useful, but not much”, “transferred, but not completely transferred”, and asked “why is it necessary”?

It is true that there is no need for any operation that cannot be transferred directly, but it cannot be denied that some users really need this operation. For example, the user has a balance in Alipay account, but WeChat does not have enough balance. If you want to pay with WeChat balance at this time, it may be You also need to find a WeChat friend to transfer it to yourself first, and then use Alipay to transfer it to your friend’s Alipay account.

However, with this operation, netizens can realize the operation of “I transfer money to myself”, so as not to trouble WeChat friends.

In fact, this operation was launched in mid-September. As long as the Alipay app is updated to the latest version, it can be used. The purpose is mainly to facilitate (users) fund transactions without Alipay friends. However, it is still in the stage of collecting user feedback and further improving.

This can’t help but wonder, even if you scan the code to receive the transfer amount, it still goes to the Alipay account, and users who don’t have an Alipay account still can’t use it, so this is a loneliness?