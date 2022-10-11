Home Business Can an iPhone be used as a scale? Actual measurement: The weight is different after weighing it three times – Apple Apple – cnBeta.COM
Can an iPhone be used as a scale? Actual measurement: The weight is different after weighing it three times

Can an iPhone be used as a scale? Actual measurement: The weight is different after weighing it three times

Recently, some netizens broke the news: Apple mobile phone has a weighing function, it doesn’t matter if you don’t bring a scale to the vegetable market, you can weigh items by placing them on the screen of the mobile phone, which has aroused heated discussion among netizens. According to the “Wuhan Evening News” report, on October 9, the reporter visited the vegetable market to test this function, and found that the weighing data of the mobile phone was compared with the weighing data of the electronic scale of the vegetable market. There is a large error. In addition, the same tomato is weighed 3 times with the mobile phone, and the weight displayed is different for the 3 times.

The weighing operation of the Apple mobile phone demonstrated by the netizen shows,She first weighed an orange, a banana, and a mango with her mobile phone, and the results were displayed to two decimal places, which were 29.82 grams, 55.25 grams, and 394.14 grams, respectively.

Then, she demonstrated how to turn on the weighing function of the mobile phone: first open “Settings”, find “Accessibility”, then click “Touch” to turn on “3D Touch”, and finally search for “Touchscale” through the browser, you can use The phone is weighed.

In the actual measurement, the reporter used the fair weighing platform of the vegetable farm, and the weighing showed that the purchased sweet potatoes were 395 grams, tomato 195 grams, and zucchini 390 grams. However, using a mobile phone to weigh, it was found that tomatoes and zucchini were “heavier” by more than 20 grams, showing 218.87 grams and 416.43 grams, and sweet potatoes “heavy” more than 40 grams, showing 438.72 grams.

Moreover, the same item was weighed on the screen of the mobile phone 3 times, and the result of each weighing was different.For example, the weight of the tomato is shown as 218.87 grams, 243.18 grams, 245.12 grams.

In this regard, Zhao Xiaogang, a teacher from the Department of Computer Science of Wuhan University, told the media that the weighing of the Apple mobile phone uses the pressure-sensitive touch screen function, and other mobile phones with this function can also be weighed.

However, each time an irregular object is placed on the phone screen, the contact point with the screen may not be the same, and the pressure applied to the phone may be different, thus causing errors. Putting the object on the screen and weighing it several times, taking the average weight, may reduce the error.

However, it is still recommended to take the electronic scale as the standard, and Apple does not recommend that you weigh in this way, because you are worried that the pressure sensor will be damaged by heavy items.

