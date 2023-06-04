Can an undersea cable from Georgia reduce Europe’s dependency on Russia?

The hope of the country is in the downtown of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, and you can visit it. The control center of the Georgian power grid operator Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE) is located in an inconspicuous building that knows how to hide its importance. For safety reasons, only a limited number of people are allowed here. Colorful lines and words flicker across the oversized screen, on which you can follow the country’s electricity transmission in real time. GSE Director General George Gigineishvili points to twelve blinking zeros. They stand for CO2 emissions: “We are currently producing only clean energy and zero emissions.”