Can China still be stopped? Solidarity with Saudi Arabia – DW – June 30, 2023

China invites and Saudi Arabia comes. Saudi Economics and Planning Minister Faisal Alibrahim arrived in the port city of Tianjin with a 25-strong delegation at the beginning of the week. There he took part in the so-called “Annual Meeting of the New Champions”, an economic forum established in 2007 and organized by the Swiss World Economic Forum. The event is also known as “Summer Davos”.

Relations between the two countries are already close. Saudi Arabia is China‘s most important oil supplier, while China is the largest and most important Saudi trading partner, and the trend is still rising: last year the trade volume was the equivalent of around 106 billion euros – the year before it was just under 80 billion euros.

While China is primarily concerned with the supply of energy, Saudi Arabia wants to diversify its economy and, above all, prepare it for the time of alternative energies. The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salman has launched his own program, “Vision 2030”. As part of this, he wants to expand cooperation with China beyond traditional sectors such as energy and telecommunications to new fields such as steel, Internet platforms and tourism. Major Chinese companies, such as PetroChina and Huawei, already have a presence in Saudi Arabia. According to press reports, the 10th Arab-China Business Forum in the second week of June in Riyadh was correspondingly well attended. One of the key issues there: environmental protection.

Saudi Arabia is held in high esteem in China, says Johann Fuhrmann, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s office in Beijing, in a DW interview. “You could see how high the reputation of the kingdom is in Beijing in December last year when Chinese President Xi Jinping stayed in Saudi Arabia for three days. There both sides signed new trade agreements worth a good 27 billion euros In times of a global energy crisis, the connection to Saudi Arabia is of course very important for China.”

Political Approach

However, relations between the two countries are not just about economic and trade issues. On the occasion of Xi’s visit to Riyadh last December, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning outlined her country’s expectations: “We hope to reach more joint strategic understandings on important regional and international issues to strengthen our resolve to strengthen the Solidarity and coordination, mutual support, promotion of common development and defense of multilateralism,” Mao said.

In its efforts to set its own international course, China has already managed a diplomatic coup this year. In April, mediated by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Iran, Faisal bin Farhan and Hussein Amirabdollahian, shook hands. Admittedly, negotiators from the two states that had been enemies for decades had already held numerous talks on their own to resolve their conflict. But the news that they would now also be exchanging ambassadors again was sold internationally as a success in Beijing’s diplomatic efforts.

China’s new role in the Middle East

All in all, China is trying to establish itself as the new power to regulate things in the Middle East, according to Johann Fuhrmann. “Of course it suits you that the USA hasn’t been as present in this role for some time as it used to be. In this respect, the Chinese are trying to challenge them for this role.” The visit of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Beijing in mid-June of this year also fits in with this. During the visit, Xi Jinping had positioned himself clearly. The “fundamental way out of the Palestinian question” lies in the “establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” he said during Abbas’ visit.

According to an analysis by the Berlin think tank Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP), the new order that China is striving for underlines the thesis discussed in political science that modernization should not be equated with Westernization. Modernity is not only possible by copying the western model, but in many different ways. Modernization does not necessarily mean democratization either.

In their involvement in the region, the Chinese are also making use of its history. According to an analysis by the think tank Wilson Center, they pointed out that, unlike the United States, their country had not engaged militarily in the Arab world. In addition, the self-portrayal focuses very much on the Chinese economic success story. The strategy is apparently successful: In the Middle East, young people in particular see China as a key partner in the region, according to the Wilson Center study, citing a survey by the demographic research network Arab Barometer.

Chinese pragmatism

The dynamics of economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China sheds light on the difficulties Americans are now encountering. In May, China‘s largest steelmaker Baowu Steel announced it would raise the equivalent of $402 million for a 50 percent stake in a joint venture with Saudi energy company Saudi Aramco and the state-owned Public Investment Fund. And in April, Saudi Arabia invited Chinese theme park operator Haichang Ocean Park to invest in a new facility in the country. At the same time, the Chinese genetics company BGI opened a new testing laboratory in Riyadh.

“China has shown in the past that it is pursuing what it considers a pragmatic foreign policy,” says Johann Fuhrmann of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. “The bottom line is that the Chinese are relatively indifferent to how a country is structured internally – whether it is a democratic or an authoritarian state. The Chinese are interested in the economy, in trade.” This is particularly true in view of the country’s economic problems, such as unemployment among Chinese youth, which is over 20 percent. “In this respect, it is not important to the Chinese how their partners are politically constituted. From Beijing’s point of view, the most important thing is that they bring economic benefits.”

Communism or Capitalism?

