Home Business Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?
Business

Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?

by admin
Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?

One advantage of e-fuels is that they would hardly require investments in new infrastructure. Existing filling stations, tankers, trucks and wagons could be used just as easily as cars or trucks with petrol and diesel engines. If you want to transport energy over long distances, for example from South America, where Porsche is operating a first pilot factory with Siemens Energy, the high energy density of e-fuels is also a great advantage compared to hydrogen, which is heavily pressurized or cooled to -250 degrees Celsius would have to be in order to be able to transport appreciable amounts of energy by ship. The energy density is also a strong argument for e-fuels wherever there is little space to store energy, such as on an airplane.

See also  The Fed's favorite inflation indicator is cooling as expected, and consumer spending is also becoming more cautious. Provided by the Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Jennifer Gates: Insights into the Life of Bill...

Grillo jr trial: “Bruises on the body”. Silvia’s...

The willingness of hogs to take the initiative...

This is the most expensive wine in the...

Women and investing: For Trade Republic, women outperform...

From the Gaslini Foundation 10 million more for...

Chinese fast fashion e-commerce company Shein is rumored...

La Famiglia raises 250 million euros for B2B...

Stellantis, agreement on the contract for thousands of...

Migration: Germany is losing popularity with foreign skilled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy