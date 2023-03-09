One advantage of e-fuels is that they would hardly require investments in new infrastructure. Existing filling stations, tankers, trucks and wagons could be used just as easily as cars or trucks with petrol and diesel engines. If you want to transport energy over long distances, for example from South America, where Porsche is operating a first pilot factory with Siemens Energy, the high energy density of e-fuels is also a great advantage compared to hydrogen, which is heavily pressurized or cooled to -250 degrees Celsius would have to be in order to be able to transport appreciable amounts of energy by ship. The energy density is also a strong argument for e-fuels wherever there is little space to store energy, such as on an airplane.