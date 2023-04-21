Can European banks still generate value?

The volatility recorded on the lists in the middle of last March paid off market valuations are even more convenient of bank stocks in the Old Continent. Fortunately, the case of Swiss bank Credit Suisse has not opened a new Pandora’s box as major lenders in Europe are well capitalized and with a good deal of cash on hand. Furthermore, the rise in interest rates supports the profitability of the sector.

Discount titles but there are risk factors

The two weeks of March that made investors fear a new crisis in the global banking system made the valuations of European bank stocks, which are currently traded at a discount to their fair value, even more convenient. While a return to short-term volatility cannot be ruled out, bank stocks in Europe could still be capable of creating value for a long-term investor, according to experts. This, first of all, for i signs of robustness shown by the sector: interbank rates remained stationary, confirming that the Credit Suisse crisis did not represent the generalized weakness of the European banking system. Furthermore, as emerged from the latest quarterly data, the balance sheets of the credit institutions are solid, with ample liquidity and robust capital reserves.

However, what worries the banks is the worsening of the economic situation. Inflation proved more resilient than expected, forcing central banks to raise interest rates. But despite this, yield curves have started to slope downwards, reflecting expectations of a recession across Europe that threatens to increase the percentage of bad loans on the balance sheets of the Old Continent’s banks.

There is an air of M&A in Italy

In the last few days, the rumor of a possible purchase of Banco BPM by UniCredit. Definitely a marriage that has been talked about so much and that would have been opposed, according to various voices, first by the difficulties of Banca MPS and then by the outbreak of war in Ukraine. With the Sienese bank safe for the moment, the rumors reopen the possibility of a marriage between Banco BPM and UniCredit.

However, the obstacle would still be represented by politics. To point it out explicitly is Intermonte, according to which the purchase of Banco BPM by Piazza Gae Aulenti “would close the Mps-Banco Bpm issue, with the probable disagreement of the government. We believe that the government welcomes the creation of a third banking pole rather than a UniCredit-Banco BPM operation and that Credit Agricole seeks to preserve its commercial agreements with Banco BPM”, Intermonte wrote again.

Equity he replies: “we consider an operation complicated at the moment, considering the uncertainties on the evolution of the macro scenario and in the light of the presence of Credit Agricole as the main shareholder of Banco BPM, as well as a partner in the consumer credit and insurance sector”.

Unconditional return of 10.8% in the first year

An alternative way of investing in the banking sector is to use investment certificates such as Airbag Cash Collect di BNP Paribas recently issued on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. This new series of Certificates meets the needs of those who are looking for a constant flow of returns that are not conditioned by the performance of the underlyings, offering the possibility of obtaining fixed premiums in the first year of the product’s life: a feature much appreciated by savers , especially in a period influenced by strong uncertainties such as the current one. At the same time, these instruments offer downside protection at maturity thanks to the placement of barriers of up to 50% with respect to the initial reference price of the underlyings.

Among the 14 Worst Of baskets of the new range we find the one (ISIN NLBNPIT1OKW5) formed by three giants of the Italian banking sector: Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit. In detail, the certificate offers a fixed monthly premium of 0.90 euro (10.80% pa) for the first 12 months of the life of the product and which is not conditioned on the performance of the underlyings. Starting from the thirteenth month, the monthly coupon, still €0.90, is paid on condition that the Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit shares are all quoted at a value equal to or higher than the Airbag Level (60% of the initial value). If, on the other hand, even just one of the underlying shares has a value lower than the Airbag Level, the certificate continues without paying the premium. However, any unpaid premiums are not permanently lost, thanks to the memory effect.

From the sixth month of life, the possibility of early expiration on each monthly valuation date. If all the shares making up the basket are quoted at a value equal to or higher than the initial value, the certificate expires in advance: the investor thus receives, in addition to the monthly premium (0.90 euro), the nominal value (100 euro) and the any previously unpaid premiums.

Upon expiry, additional protection with the airbag

If the certificate does not expire in advance and reaches its expiry (April 13, 2026) they are expected two possible scenarios. In the first case, if the quotation of all shares is equal to or higher than the Airbag level (60% of the initial value), the product reimburses the nominal value plus the premium with memory effect. Otherwise, if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is lower than 60% of the initial value, the certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock in the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital). Thanks to the airbag effect, in this case the redemption amount will not linearly follow the performance of the worst underlying but will be better.

L’Airbag effect it therefore makes it possible to contain the negative effects of any declines in the shares that make up the basket beyond the Airbag Level and to limit, in this scenario, losses compared to an investment in a classic Cash Collect certificate on shares. How? In practice, if at maturity the price of the share with the worst performance in the basket is lower than the Airbag Level, the Airbag Effect is activated and the investor receives an amount commensurate with the value of this share at maturity multiplied by the Factor Airbags. For the certificate in question, being the Airbag Level equal to 60% of the initial value of the underlying shares, the Airbag factor is equal to 1.6667. For example, assuming a 40% drop for the worst stock in the basket, the redemption at maturity of the Certificate will be equal to 66.67 euros or 40 euros multiplied by 1.6667.

Over 80% of analysts recommend Buy

The consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive. Almost all analysts (82%) recommend the purchase (buy) with a minority (15.6%) suggesting keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) and the almost absence (2.4%) of sales reviews. Furthermore, the average target price indicates that currently these stocks appear underpriced and from which analysts expect the price to increase by around 20% within the next 12 months. These underlyings are therefore ideal for an investment through an Airbag Cash Collect Certificate which relies on the growth or laterality of certain securities in order to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early maturity.

