If you have issued new bonds, you should pay attention to the fact that there are three new bonds subscribed today, and you can get benefits by winning the lottery for new bonds and new stocks. Among the new bonds subscribed today, Fangyuan Convertible Bond is one of them. The bond code is 118020. So, can Fangyuan Convertible Bond be subscribed for?

Convertible Bond Subscription News

Fangyuan Convertible Bond is the main stock of Fangyuan shares, code is 688148, and its industry is manufacturing – electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing. The company is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of lithium battery ternary cathode material precursors and nickel battery cathode materials. The products are mainly used in the manufacture of lithium batteries and nickel batteries, and ultimately used in new energy vehicle power batteries, power tools, energy storage equipment and electronic products.

Fangyuan Convertible Bond Subscription Information

Fangyuan convertible bonds are subscribed today, with a term of 6 years, a debt rating of A+, and a face value of 100 yuan. The coupon rate of the convertible bonds issued this time is 0.5% in the first year, 0.6% in the second year, 1.2% in the third year, 2.6% in the fourth year, 3.4% in the fifth year and 3.5% in the sixth year. The conversion price is 18.62, and the premium rate is 14.09%. It is recommended to actively subscribe.

According to news on September 22, Fangyuan shares closed at 3:00 p.m., the stock fell 1.63% to 16.32 yuan; the stock price rose 2.57% within 5 days, with a market value of 8.351 billion yuan. Use of funds raised by Fangyuan Convertible Bonds: Project with an annual output of 50,000 tons of high-end ternary lithium battery precursors (NCA, NCM) and 10,000 tons of battery lithium hydroxide.