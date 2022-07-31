To buy a house with a loan, you can choose a provident fund loan or a commercial loan, or you can choose a combination loan. In comparison, provident fund loans are more cost-effective. However, there is definitely an age requirement to apply for a loan. So, can I still apply for a provident fund loan when I am about to retire? Next, the editor will reveal the answer to you and explain the conditions of provident fund loans.

Provident fund loan

If you are about to retire, that is, you have not yet retired, the provident fund account is normally deposited, and other application conditions are met, you can use the provident fund loan. However, if women are approaching 50 years old and men are approaching 60 years old, and the sum of the borrower’s age and the loan term is stipulated not to exceed five years after the statutory retirement age, the term of using the provident fund loan is relatively short, and the repayment pressure is relatively large. of.

Generally speaking, provident fund loans need to meet these conditions:1. The borrower has full capacity for civil conduct, and the property applied for loan is within the scope of the local administrative area; 2. The borrower is an employee who normally pays and deposits the housing provident fund, and the current state of the provident fund account is normal; 3. The borrower’s provident fund payment has reached The specified period, such as normal and continuous payment for more than 12 months; 4. The borrower and his spouse have good personal credit records; 5. The borrower and his spouse have stable economic income and the ability to repay the loan principal and interest; 6. The borrower and his spouse are currently No housing or only one set of housing; 7. The borrower and the spouse have not received more than 2 loans from the provident fund; 8. Other conditions stipulated by the provident fund center.

If you apply for a provident fund loan, you need to meet the above conditions. Compared with commercial loans, provident fund loans have lower interest rates, which can save owners a lot of money, so it is very cost-effective. Remind everyone that if you plan to apply for a provident fund loan to buy a house, do not withdraw the provident fund in the near future, otherwise it will affect the loan amount.