Jia Yueting has been away from the United States to build cars for many years. He originally announced that mass production will be achieved this year, but the time has been delayed again and again, and he has been caught up in funding and management changes. Many people are questioning,Is Jia Yueting building a car?This morning, the official FaradayFuture posted a real shot of the production line to respond to this question.

The official said that the FF ieFactory is currently continuing to install production equipment and starting pre-production tests. The picture also shows an FF91 frame on the assembly line.

It is understood that FF 91 was initially announced in 2018 to achieve mass production by the end of the year, and delivered in the first quarter of 2019, but due to the competition between Jia Yueting and Evergrande for control, the mass production plan was shelved; in July 2020, Jia Yueting announced again ” The mass production is only one step away”, but it failed to materialize; on February 24 this year, the FF 91 quasi-mass production car rolled off the assembly line.

However, even if the FF91 is actually mass-produced, it is almost impossible to solve Jia Yueting’s problem, because this car is positioned as a luxury electric car.The price is also very luxurious, priced at 2 million yuan in China and $200,000 in the United States.

It is difficult for such a car to open the market, and it cannot save FF and Jia Yueting from the fire.

