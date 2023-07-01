Can Non-Farm Payrolls Provide Clarity on the Fed’s Interest Rate Path?

Title: Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Hike Becomes More Uncertain as Non-Farm Payrolls Data Looms

By Niu Zhanlin, Financial Associated Press

July 1, 20XX

The Federal Reserve’s plans for an interest rate hike have become more difficult to predict as non-farm payrolls data is set to be released next week. Despite hawkish remarks from officials, the market has remained largely unaffected, with US stocks continuing to soar. However, investors are eagerly awaiting the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting and the June non-farm payrolls data for further clarity.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while deciding against a rate increase this month, has hinted at the possibility of future rate hikes. The uncertainty lies in the path that these rate hikes will take, with consecutive increases potentially being ruled out. Powell’s increasingly hawkish stance is shared by other Fed officials, who have adjusted their forecasts to reflect the possibility of two rate hikes before the year ends.

The upcoming release of the monetary policy meeting minutes will shed light on the perspectives of dovish officials within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), as well as the differences in opinion among members. Powell faces the challenge of convincing the market, as inflation threats in the US are comparatively smaller than those in the UK and the euro zone. The Fed is unlikely to be satisfied unless there are clear signs of easing labor market tensions and slowing wage growth.

The unexpected strength of the US labor market has created a dilemma for investors. Non-farm payrolls data for May revealed a significant jump of 339,000, surpassing expectations. If the data for June exceeds market expectations once again, the probability of a rate hike in July becomes highly likely, providing further clarity on the Fed’s interest rate path.

“The performance of the labor market will likely be an important catalyst for the direction of markets and monetary policy,” said Omar Aguilar, chief executive of Charles Schwab Asset Management.

Next week also marks the beginning of the second half of the US stock market, which has enjoyed a remarkable rally. Although indicators suggest growing optimism among investors, concerns arise regarding the Fed’s potential continuation of rate hikes.

In addition to the non-farm payrolls data, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its interest rate decision next Tuesday. The urgency for policymakers to raise interest rates for the third consecutive time has eased following a sharp slowdown in May’s CPI data. The central bank had paused rate increases in April but resumed in May and June.

Key events to watch for in the upcoming week include Caixin manufacturing PMI in China, monthly CPI rates in Switzerland, final manufacturing PMIs in the Eurozone and Germany, ISM manufacturing PMI in the US, and various economic indicators from different countries.

As the market eagerly awaits critical data and the Federal Reserve’s minutes, investors brace themselves for potential shifts in monetary policy and their impact on global markets.

