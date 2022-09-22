Can run Android App! Windows 11 2022's first major update released with one-click download

Windows 11 has been released for more than a year, and the first major update has finally been released, which is called 22H2 before, now called Windows 11 2022, and a similar major update will be held every year in the future.

There are quite a few changes in the Windows 11 2022 update, including ease of useRedesigned Start menu, faster and more accurate search, convenient quick settings, widgets to support local news and latest news, focus time and do not disturb mode, snap layout, and long-awaited Explorer for many years tabs, but the latter won’t open until October.

For video conferencing apps, Windows 11 2022 update bringsWindows Studio Effects Suiteincluding new Windows Studio camera and audio effects, Voice Focus, Background Blur, Eye Contact, Automatic Framing.

For popular short videos,New video creator tool Clipchamppreset a large number of templates, special effects, and support various editing functions.

Added support for gamesAuto HDR, VRR variable refresh rateof course, the graphics card is required.

In terms of security, introducedSmart App ControlThe feature, based on the AI ​​technology used in Windows Defender, can determine ahead of time and block untrusted or unsigned applications, script files, malicious macros.

In particular, it is worth mentioning thatThrough the Amazon App Store preview, Windows 11 devices that meet specific functional hardware requirements can run more than 20,000 Android apps and games.

However, this function is not yet available in the Chinese market, and we still need to wait.

The Windows 11 2022 update has been fully pushed to users in more than 190 countries and regions, and you can receive the update by opening Windows Update in the system.

Of course, as usual, you can also go to Microsoft’s official website and download the complete ISO image (5.1GB) with one click, or update it through the upgrade assistant or media creation tool.