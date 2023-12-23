Can the Democrats still replace Joe Biden as their candidate?

Even if a strong candidate decided to run against Biden, he would already be behind. With each passing week, more states close their primaries to new candidates. Deadlines have already passed in states with important primaries such as Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan. Late candidates both miss the opportunity to win delegates in these states and miss the important fundraising and media coverage potential that comes with early momentum.

While a quick lead isn’t a guarantee of a nomination — as Biden proved when he defeated Bernie Sanders, who led early in 2020 — not being in the race from the start makes it a candidate with less time and money invested in getting voters on his side is much more difficult. Even Mike Bloomberg was unable to turn his late entry into a success in 2020, even though he was not running against a Democratic incumbent and had invested more than a billion dollars in his candidacy.

