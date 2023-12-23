Home » Can the Democrats still replace Joe Biden as their candidate?
Business

Can the Democrats still replace Joe Biden as their candidate?

by admin
Can the Democrats still replace Joe Biden as their candidate?

Even if a strong candidate decided to run against Biden, he would already be behind. With each passing week, more states close their primaries to new candidates. Deadlines have already passed in states with important primaries such as Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan. Late candidates both miss the opportunity to win delegates in these states and miss the important fundraising and media coverage potential that comes with early momentum.

While a quick lead isn’t a guarantee of a nomination — as Biden proved when he defeated Bernie Sanders, who led early in 2020 — not being in the race from the start makes it a candidate with less time and money invested in getting voters on his side is much more difficult. Even Mike Bloomberg was unable to turn his late entry into a success in 2020, even though he was not running against a Democratic incumbent and had invested more than a billion dollars in his candidacy.

See also  Germany as a green tech pioneer? US pragmatism is once again leaving us behind

You may also like

Properly handle the risks of real estate companies...

Federal Reserve Expected to Stop Restrictive Monetary Policy,...

Giorgetti on the ESM after ratification rejection: “Resignation?...

Photovoltaic silicon wafer prices have fallen sharply again

Germany’s most successful founders listen to their advice

Walmart Introduces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option with...

Shop assistants and waiters: “The strike was successful....

Federal Council decision – OECD minimum tax comes...

Record number of travelers expected at Fort Lauderdale...

Resolution 41 of 14/12/2023 – Interpretation and application...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy