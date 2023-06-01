Home » Can the new CEO Bill Anderson solve the problems surrounding glyphosate, debt and the like?
Business

Can the new CEO Bill Anderson solve the problems surrounding glyphosate, debt and the like?

by admin
Can the new CEO Bill Anderson solve the problems surrounding glyphosate, debt and the like?

Of course, Anderson also wants to set his own accents. Above all, he is driven by a mission: the new Bayer CEO wants to reduce bureaucracy, speed up processes, reduce hierarchies and delegate decisions. That’s how Anderson did it at Roche: There he got rid of superfluous meetings and cut budget rounds. Everything that does not improve the patient was up for grabs. Anderson demands more performance, lets employees make more decisions, promotes talent. He wants his people to see themselves as entrepreneurs within the company. At Roche, he triggered a “new dynamic” – some say. Others speak of “collateral damage”, of “comings and goings” in many departments.

See also  RTX 4080, 4070 Ti finally boarded the Steam list: GTX 1650 is still invincible in the world – yqqlm

You may also like

Rising reference interest rate – will rents soon...

Resolution 41 of 05/22/2023 – Agreements for subsidized...

Intel: Chip factory in Magdeburg should be ten...

Holidays, the 1.3 billion “bridge” is triggered. But...

Exquisite skin care starts from dolls, and domestic...

World Wealth Report 2023: Fewer Germans are millionaires

Journalists intercepted, Copasir investigates. Renzi: “It is no...

Basic pension 2023: Requirements and self-calculation

Dior is hungry for leather goods: towards a...

Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Remains Committed to China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy