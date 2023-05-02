Can you have a bachelor thesis written?

Regardless of the course in question, at some point you will have to put the knowledge and skills you have gained during the semester to the test in a thesis. The bachelor thesis represents the provisional conclusion of the course and should meet the highest standards in order to be evaluated in the best possible way. After all, the grade of the bachelor thesis in many cases has an influence on the further professional or university career.

In recent years, one can hear more and more often that students fall back on the support of ghostwriting agencies when writing their bachelor thesis. But can you just have a bachelor thesis written like that, or should you rather do without a ghostwriter? Here is a bit of background on this topic.

What is ghostwriting?

Ghostwriters are people who create texts and other written works for clients and are not mentioned by name as authors. As a rule, these assign the copyrights to the client. This procedure is common in many areas, such as in the music industry, literature or news reports, blog articles or advertising texts of all kinds.

Ghostwriters who work in the scientific field usually have an appropriate scientific background and are able to get into the sometimes complex topics and to create work and to write well-versed scientific papers. Ideally, they are experts and sufficiently qualified to write something on the relevant topic.

Support not only with writing itself

As diverse as the possibilities for choosing a topic and the subject of research, every bachelor thesis must meet the same scientific criteria and also correspond to a scientific way of working. There are fundamental aspects that must be considered during the writing process of a bachelor thesis.

A professional ghostwriting agency supports students in writing their academic papers. In addition to homework and specialist work during the course, this also includes final theses such as bachelor’s or master’s theses. There are many reasons why students rely on the support of a professional ghostwriting agency. In very few cases is it actually about creating a complete bachelor thesis, mostly these students only support in certain areas. These include, for example:

General advice

A professional ghostwriter can initially be a good place to go for general advice on writing an academic paper. Although there are always individual rules and procedures defined by the respective university, there are also aspects that should be considered in general.

Writing exposés

Students who have problems finding a suitable topic for their bachelor thesis or who find it difficult to get started can have a ghostwriter write an exposé. This is a brief presentation of the bachelor thesis and the underlying problems / questions, the methodology and the research goal. Based on this exposé, which can be included in the work anyway, the procedure can be discussed with the respective supervisor.

plagiarism check

Furthermore, a professional ghostwriting agency can also ensure that the work does not contain any plagiarism. In the worst case, even an unmarked quote can be counted as plagiarism, which means that in the worst case, the entire bachelor thesis is not recognized. The following link leads to general tips on dealing with quotations and how to avoid plagiarism.

Proofreading and editing

As a person with a scientific background, a professional ghostwriter can also help with proofreading and final editing. In doing so, he not only pays attention to spelling and grammar, but above all to whether a scientific language style is adhered to.

The following link provides further information on the subject Ghostwriter bachelor thesis and the services of a corresponding agency. Here you can get comprehensive information and, if necessary, get a concrete offer.

Can you now have a complete bachelor thesis written or not? The answer to this question can be answered with a clear “yes”, after all it is basically a service that students can of course also make use of, but which is “normally” often used by companies. The decisive factor, however, is what you do with the ghostwriter bachelor thesis afterwards. If you submit the work one-to-one as your own work, this is not only a clear violation of the university ordinance, but also of copyright, unless appropriate assignments have been regulated. It is generally advisable to use a bachelor thesis commissioned in this way more as a “idea generator” or “inspiration” and not to take it over in this way. However, having such a work done by a professional agency can give you valuable input and a wide range of insights for your own way of working.

Conclusion

The use of a professional ghostwriter agency is not prohibited in principle, even in the scientific field. In certain areas you can certainly get help from a professional ghostwriter. However, it becomes problematic when a complete ghostwriter bachelor thesis is issued as a separate achievement. If such a deception is recognized by the university, the affected students must expect to be exmatriculated with high probability. Regardless of whether you have the bachelor thesis written, get support or not, in the end, successfully passing a thesis is always proof of your own abilities, which is why you shouldn’t cheat yourself in this regard.

See also Ice cream is expensive - Business Insider Published by: ARKM central editorial office