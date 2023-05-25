Home » Canada – BGH negotiates search reports for former Jewish cultural property
Canada – BGH negotiates search reports for former Jewish cultural property

The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe is hearing on Thursday about search reports for cultural property that used to be Jewish property. It is disputed to what extent such a search can impermissibly impair ownership – in this case of a painting.

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe is hearing on Thursday (09:00 a.m.) about search reports for cultural property that used to be Jewish property. It is disputed to what extent such a search can impermissibly impair ownership – in this case of a painting. (Az: V ZR 112/22)

The dispute concerns a painting by Andreas Achenbach. The plaintiff bought it in 1999. In 2016, a search notice was published for the picture on the Internet database “Lost Art”, a database for cultural assets that were confiscated from Jewish owners in particular due to Nazi persecution. There is also a search by Interpol. The current owner is defending himself against this with his lawsuit against the estate administrators of the former Jewish owner.

