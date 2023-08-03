Home » Canada – Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau is separating from his wife
Business

Canada – Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau is separating from his wife

by admin
Canada – Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau is separating from his wife

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Image: AFP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has split from his wife after 18 years of marriage. ‘Sophie and I would like to announce that after many deep and difficult discussions we have decided to part ways,’ he wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has split from his wife after 18 years of marriage. “Sophie and I would like to inform you that after many deep and difficult discussions we have decided to separate,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. For the time being, his profile continued to read “Father, husband, party leader and 23rd Prime Minister of Canada”.

“We remain a close-knit family with a deep love and respect for one another and for all we have built,” wrote Trudeau, who has three children, ages 9, 14 and 15, with his wife Sophie Grgoire-Trudeau. The two knew each other from childhood and met again in 2003 at a charity ball. They married in 2005. The couple asked that the family’s privacy be respected. Trudeau’s office announced that the two had signed a separation agreement.

The 51-year-old is the son of Pierre Trudeau, who was also prime minister and also separated from his wife. Justin Trudeau has been in office since 2015.

HOME PAGE

See also  Nikon will stop developing SLR cameras - Nikon Nikon - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Ferrari revises its forecasts for 2023 upwards: net...

Empties dilemma: brewers demand a deposit of 25...

Woman Accused of Femicide and Firearms Violation Resigns...

Caixin China’s Services PMI for July Rises to...

Real estate – Geywitz is pushing for funds...

Fashion, Italy-USA round trip for Domenico Vacca’s sartorial...

Stiftung Warentest: Which program cleans dishes best?

Banco Bpm does not disappoint in the accounts,...

111 Listed Companies Release Semi-Annual Reports with Nine...

“True prices”: “Penny is treading very thin ice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy