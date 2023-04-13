Canadian singer Cline Dion has recorded new songs for the first time since her neurological illness became known. The album ‘Love Again’ contains five new songs as well as older hits and is the soundtrack to the comedy of the same name.

Canadian singer Cline Dion has recorded new songs for the first time since her neurological illness became known. The album “Love Again” contains five new songs as well as older hits and is the soundtrack to the film of the same name, in which the musician can also be seen in her first screen role. The album will be released on May 12 to coincide with the romantic comedy’s theatrical release.

She “had a lot of fun making this film,” said the Qubec musician. Appearing in her “first feature film” is “a gift”. “I think it’s a wonderfully heartwarming story and I hope people will love it and the new songs,” added the singer.

In December, Dion had to postpone the European concerts of her world tour again due to health problems. She was diagnosed with the “very rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome,” Dion said in a five-minute Instagram video. The disease, which mainly causes muscle cramps, affects not only Dion’s legs but also her vocal cords: she has problems walking and singing.

Dion had already postponed the European concerts of her “Courage World Tour” in the spring of last year and was already complaining about muscle cramps. She later said she felt “a little better,” although she still had cramps at times.

All of Cline Dion’s concerts, which were scheduled to take place from February to April 2023, were then postponed to March and April 2024. Five Germany appearances in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Mannheim were also affected.

