(Original title: Canada investigates OpenAI on data security issues, artificial intelligence promotes the development of the cybersecurity industry)

Agence France-Presse reported on the 4th that the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) announced on the 4th that it had begun to investigate OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, involving complaints about “accusing OpenAI of collecting, using and disclosing personal information without consent.” Italy’s Data Protection Authority (Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali) temporarily disabled ChatGPT late last month and launched an investigation into the tool for alleged breaches of privacy rules.

The “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Data Security Industry” issued by 16 departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology mentioned that the scale of my country’s data security industry will reach 150 billion yuan in 2025, a year-on-year growth rate of 30%. Network security is still a main thread that cannot be ignored in the current digital economy. The analysis of Zhongtai Securities pointed out that, on the whole, the phenomenon-level explosive products represented by ChatGPT mean that a new round of artificial intelligence technology will quickly enter the industrialization, and the future industrial model will be a large model superimposed with various vertical and scene models, or Good for the development of the network security industry. The continuous development of AI technology also promotes more collisions and integrations with security. Both AI-enabled network security and AI’s own security are worth considering. The implementation and progress of AI technology in large single products is still worthy of attention.

According to the theme library of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Yoshi TaishogenSupported by big data, artificial intelligence, and cryptography technology, build a security product and service system for industry scenarios such as government affairs, finance, and energy, covering the entire life cycle of data collection, transmission, storage, processing, exchange, and destruction.

DPtechThe Prophet Threat Perception Big Data Platform builds a more efficient and accurate security detection and analysis model with the help of AI algorithms, which greatly improves the platform’s capabilities in network attack identification, security incident research and judgment, and security incident disposal.