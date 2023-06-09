Canadian Solar is exhibiting the EP Cube energy storage system at Intersolar Europe for …

The Eternalplanet

München (ots/PRNewswire)

Canadian Solar will launch the EP Cube residential energy storage system, a product designed and developed by Eternalplanet itself, in Germany with its official launch at Intersolar Europe in Munich, June 14-16, 2023.

EP Cube is a flexible and intelligent residential energy storage system that can be used to manage solar power generation and homeowner electricity consumption. With EP Cube, users can significantly reduce their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

EP Cube differs from other products with its modular battery and compact design, which ensures easy installation and maximum space efficiency. With a range of capacities from 6.6 kWh to 19.9 kWh, homeowners can tailor the EP Cube to their specific needs. Real-time monitoring of power generation, storage and consumption can also be done via the EP Cube app.

EP Cube uses reliable lithium iron phosphate batteries, is IP 65 protected and has successfully passed the strict IEC certification. As a reliable power supplier, EP Cube offers exceptional performance. In the event of a power failure, it can seamlessly power your house and ensure the uninterrupted operation of high-performance electrical appliances. Also, EP Cube is compatible with existing or newly installed PV systems and supports connection to 7.4kW L2 EV chargers, simplifying the diversion.

All visitors are cordially invited to explore the Canadian Solar booth and experience first-hand the possibilities of EP Cube at Intersolar Europe.

About Eternal Planet

Eternalplanet is a consumer-centric, independent energy technology brand owned by Canadian Solar with independent design, research, development, manufacturing and global service capabilities. Always adhering to scientific and technological innovation, Eternalplanet is committed to providing energy solutions to people and promoting the sustainable development of the world. In September 2022, Eternalplanet launched the first self-designed and developed residential energy storage system in the United States – EP Cube. EP Cube uses industry-leading technologies to provide a comprehensive power supply with higher reliability and flexible capacity expansion for every household. More information about the company can be found at https://epcube.com.

