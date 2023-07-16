Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience Losses

Canada stocks closed lower on Friday, with the S&P/TSX Composite down by 0.08%. The decline was driven by losses in the financial, energy, and healthcare sectors.

The top performers of the session were Endeavor Silver Corp, which rose by 5.12% to trade at 4.52, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, which added 3.85% to end at 9.72, and Fortuna Silver Mines, which was up by 3.48% to 4.76.

On the other hand, the worst performers of the session were Telus International Cda Inc, which fell by a significant 30.67% to trade at 13.36, Tilray Inc, which declined by 7.17% to 2.20, and Vermelin Energy, which was down by 4.95% to 16.88.

Despite the overall downward movement, there were more stocks that rose (484) than decliners (469) on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with 106 stocks remaining unchanged.

Telus International Cda Inc reached all-time lows, experiencing a sharp decline of 30.67% to 13.36.

Implied volatility, which measures options on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, fell by 13.73% to a one-year low of 10.49.

In terms of futures, the August gold futures option contract decreased by 0.20% to $1,959.85. Meanwhile, the WTI crude oil futures contract for August delivery fell by 2.13% to $75.25, and the September London Brent crude oil futures contract declined by 2.10% to $79.65.

The Canadian dollar also experienced some declines, with CAD/USD falling by 0.87% to 0.76 and CAD/EUR down by 0.85% to 0.67.

On the other hand, the U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.21% to 99.67.

Investors are closely monitoring the market as they navigate the impact of various global factors, including ongoing trade tensions and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic recovery.