Market sentiment: SMI below the level of 11,444 (current: 11,073) – Wall Street: US securities markets: -1.16% – Interest rates to rise rapidly in the US until mid-2023 — Gold above the brand of $1,560 per ounce (Current: $1,836 US-Dollar)! Oil swings down (Current: 73.31 US-Dollar) –IBM (Stock symbol: IBM US) with a strong upward movement (reload) – Covered calls: the need of the hour

Business: Eli Lilly and Company (stock symbol: LLY US) is one of the world‘s leading pharmaceutical companies. Net sales break down by therapeutic area as follows: – endocrinology (46.6%): products to treat osteoporosis, diabetes and growth problems; – oncology (20.3%); – immune diseases (11.8%); – neurology (6.7%): mainly drugs for the treatment of depression and schizophrenia; – other (14.6%). The geographical breakdown of sales is as follows: USA (59.4%), Europe (16.9%), Japan (8.3%), China (5.9%) and other (9.5%). Number of employees: 35,000 people. (Source: Marketscreener.com)

US cancer drug maker stays on track: +354% in 5 years (reload)

investment proposal: Keep staying in the game on things Eli Lillyalthough the one with 341 billion US$ securities has performed more than well over the past five years. I’m a total fan of this US based company. By the end of 2023, the price/earnings ratio should fall below 43 points. This is a more than strong value which should particularly appeal to the conservative investor under normal market circumstances. The company’s sales development is interesting: Was this key figure still included? US$22,320 billion in 2019, according to my models, a new high of US$34,920 billion (new record) stipulated for the year 2024. What speaks for the title: The return on sales should rise again to over 31% for the first time in the coming year (2023). You should definitely reinvest the distributed dividend in new shares. The company is more than ideally positioned and should continue to provide you with massive outperformance over the S&P 500 Index over the next five years. The paper could be around for over five years 354% gains, while the S&P 500 index only fell over the same period 46.1% gained in value.

Fundamental valuation discount: None at the moment! Expected profit growth in 2023: +21.6%

Investment strategy: Sensational performance over five years – massive excess return compared to the S&P 500 index (the most important US stock market index).

Conclusion: A purchase of the shares makes particular sense in combination with covered calls, which have a term of nine months.

