Candriam, a global multi-asset manager with a focus on sustainable and responsible investments, today announced a new agreement with Gruppo Sella.

With the agreement in question, it has further strengthened its presence in the distribution segment in Italy through a strategic agreement with the Sella Group, which includes the distribution networks of Banca Sella Spa and Banca Patrimoni Sella & C Spa.

The partnership is already operational and provides for the distribution of a wide range of Candriam strategies, covering different asset classes: bonds, equities, sustainable strategies and liquid alternatives.

These tools include thematic strategies focused on the fight against cancer, the use and recycling of resources, the fight against climate change, the use of technology in biological systems and mobility.

The agreement strengthens Candriam’s leadership in Italy and confirms the attention of the world of Italian distribution towards Candriam’s management expertise, in particular those relating to SRI and thematic investments. Indeed, during 2022, the asset manager entered into partnerships with leading companies such as Fideuram ISPB and Banca Wibida.

Thanks to this partnership, the number of Financial Advisors and end investors who can access Candriam’s range of ESG and thematic strategies increases, structured to be strongly correlated with the four macrotrends that according to the asset manager will shape the world of the future: demographic trends, emerging countries, technological advances and environmental and social changes.

The complete range of solutions offered by Candriam includes traditional, alternative, ESG, multi-asset and private asset strategies, combining flexibility and innovation in the approach to markets with solid management experience, based on over 20 years of experience and a team of over 600 professionals.