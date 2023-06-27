Home » Cannabis, conference in the Chamber: sensational clash between Meloni and +Europe
Cannabis, conference in the Chamber: sensational clash between Meloni and +Europe

Cannabis, conference in the Chamber: sensational clash between Meloni and +Europe

Cannabis, Meloni’s conference in the Chamber: “Droga is not freedom but it enslaves”

“We live in the paradox of a vulgate that peddles drugs as a form of freedom, and I can’t understand how you can consider freedom something that enslaves you”. The chairman of the board said, Giorgia Melonispeaking in Montecitorio on the “World Day Against Drugs”.

MAGI’S PROTEST AND MELONI’S REPLY

Melons, every gram of drug active ingredient eats you

Meloni reiterated “obvious and banal concepts, knowing that I can become the subject of controversy, but I’m used to defending what I believe in. The first is that drugs always hurt and in any case, every single gram of active ingredient eats a piece of you”.

During the premier’s speech, the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi, he stood up and showed a sign interrupting Meloni’s speech.

“I know exactly what I’m doing, the point is if you realize it…”. The harsh reply of Giorgia Meloni who vehemently replies to Riccardo Magi who interrupts the intervention of the Prime Minister at a conference against drugs with a blitz in the Group Hall. “I’ve been at 3 percent for many years and I know what it means to seek visibility…”, adds Meloni, among other things, while Magi, with other +Europe activists, stands up with protest signs.

Magi stood up displaying a sign with the writing ‘Cannabis: if the state doesn’t take care of it, the mafia will take care of it”.

WATCH THE SPEECH BY PREMIER GIORGIA MELONI

