Gründerszene editor Nadine Jantz in the Demecan cannabis factory. Start-up scene / Lisa Kempke

Barbed wire and a completely fenced-in company complex – the production facilities of the German cannabis start-up Demecan are located around six kilometers from the 4,795-strong community of Ebersbach near Dresden. A tour of the hemp plantation is more reminiscent of a visit to the high-security wing of a prison than a visit to a greenhouse: massive barred doors, video cameras and thick reinforced concrete walls that are up to 24 centimeters wide. If you want to look at the factory, you have to identify yourself and pass a security guard.

The factory building covers 30,000 square meters, only 5,000 square meters are currently in use Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

On the site, you first walk towards an office building, then to the left of it you go into the factory. On the floor there you can see little silver squares all over it. “These are seismic detectors,” says Franz Großmann. “If someone uses a percussion drill or wants to dig a tunnel into the halls from below, for example, an alarm is triggered immediately.” The 31-year-old is responsible for communication at Demecan and guides us through the production facilities.