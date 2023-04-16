Cannabis legalization: Voices on the cornerstones

The new cornerstones of the planned legalization of cannabis, presented by Minister of Health Lauterbach and Minister of Agriculture Özdemir, came as a surprise to many. However, the reactions to it are not very surprising: Whether you approve of it or consider it negligent, praise, criticism, recommendations and suggestions for improvement pour out from all directions. We have compiled a few opinions here as examples for you.

1. Pirate Party Germany

Cannabis legalization: a cautious start On Wednesday, Karl Lauterbach, Minister of Health, and Cem Özdemir, Minister of Food and Agriculture, presented their renewed key issues paper on cannabis decriminalization and legalization. The coalition agreement of the traffic light government was even more ambitious than the key issues paper with the intention of a controlled, legal tax. Anne Herpertz, Federal Chairwoman of the Pirate Party, welcomes and criticizes the declarations of intent by the federal government: “The fact that cannabis legalization is even being tackled must be seen as a success for the countless activists who, through years of commitment, have forced politicians to act. Decriminalization, home cultivation, pilot projects and cannabis social clubs are important first steps. What has now come out as a preliminary result must nevertheless be viewed critically. If the federal states are allowed to adopt their own regulations on fire protection, safety regulations, distances to kindergartens, etc. for the clubs, this will lead to a regional patchwork quilt with negative consequences. The key issues paper does not offer a substitute for genuine legalization. It is naïve to believe that the regulations now proposed are sufficient to adequately counter the black market and ensure consumer protection. And finally: I only believe what I see decided and implemented. What the draft law will look like in the end remains unclear. There are also no firm statements on the overdue amnesty for cannabis offences, which we as the Pirate Party have been demanding for a long time.”

2. AfD parliamentary group in the state parliament of Baden-Württemberg

The socio-political AfD parliamentary group spokeswoman Carola Wolle MdL criticizes the planned cannabis legalization as completely wrong in view of the problems to be expected in the German-French border region: “The federal government would only have to look to the Netherlands and Amsterdam in particular, then they would certainly reconsider this crazy idea. The clientele attracted by cannabis legalization is becoming a problem for border regions: the crime rate is bound to increase. The fact that the federal government wants to do without specialist shops selling cannabis is of little consolation. I doubt that the state and federal government will be able to prevent the illegal sale of cannabis that will then be legalized. This decision is fatal for the border regions.”

3. TÜV Association e. V

“We welcome the fact that the federal government wants to base its regulations on the admissibility of driving under the influence of cannabis exclusively on the requirements of road safety. Our motto is: no experiments in road safety! A legalization of the consumption of cannabis as a stimulant must not legitimize drunken driving.” “A vehicle may only be driven if the driver is able to control it completely and is not under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. Cannabis consumers must therefore continue to make a clear distinction between consumption and driving in the future.”

