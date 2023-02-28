The three-starred chef Antonino Cannavacciulo is ever closer to saying goodbye to “MasterChef Italia”. The rumors

The finish line for the winner from the twelfth season of “MasterChef Italia” is approaching and it could also be the last edition in which the ‘tri-starred’ chef Antonino Cannavacciulo. The chef from Campania divides his time between TV and his restaurants, last year he also managed to reach the third e coveted Michelin star.

His presence at “MasterChef Italy” is challenging, being able to organize and fit commitments for Antonino Cannavacciuolo it would seem increasingly difficult, so much so that it has often led him to admit that he ‘also gave up on holidays’. The chef’s cuisine is among the most popular on the world stage and giving up his television presence for fans could be a huge blow.

In an interview with 7, the Corsera weekly of 2 January last, Antonino Cannavacciuolo he said: “Never taken a vacation: even when I go out for fun I always take my work with me. The dream? To sit on a boat, in silence. Just me and the fish”.

It’s not the first time that Antonino Cannavacciuolo thought about leaving the weblog program Sky “MasterChef Italy”. But it was the chef who broke the silence again in that interview given to the weekly magazine in via Solferino on 2 January: “Yes, but it’s also true that many thought that “MasterChef” would damage me. The cliché was: ah , now he’s started doing television. He’s going to stop working. He’s going to stop cooking. But I’ve never given up my job. And do you want to know something else? Masterchef has given me so much. Even the guests themselves.” Finally: “I’m really built in a way where I always try to make the most of what happens in my life. E nothing passes me by chance“.

