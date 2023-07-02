Home » Canned tuna is bad: here is the brand harmful to the heart and blood sugar
Canned tuna, here’s how to recognize poor brands

Canned tuna is bad for you? A question whose answer could make the Italians worry, and not just a little.

It’s the site Cefalunews.it to report the news of a possible negative aspect of the consumption of tuna in box: if the tuna inside the tin is not a quality tuna product but a poor quality one made up of leftovers, to make it presentable not only in terms of color but also in flavour, preservatives and salts are added which are very harmful to our body.

Il Poor canned tuna it can be discovered by carefully reading its label and also observing its color and the liquid in which it is kept. Always Cefalunews for this he recommends buying the one in glass jars because you can immediately observe its color and if it is not rosy in color you can avoid buying it. The liquid in which it is preserved it must not be opaque or dark if it is oil because in these cases the tuna could be of poor quality.

For the good of our body we must never buy tuna brand in cans that have a lot of salt. You can find out the amount of sodium in tuna by reading the label. Always for the good of our body never buy tuna in cans of dubious origin that do not write on the label the place where it was caught and the city where it was packaged. Beware of non-Italian tuna because for what comes from some foreign states they don’t always tell us its origins.

