Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement to Michael Douglas

Cannes Film Festival 2023, Michael Douglas receives the Palm of Honor

“There are many festivals in the world but there is only one Cannes.” So Michael Douglas, greeted by a standing ovation in the hall, receiving the Golden Palm of Honor in homage to his 55-year career. In his acceptance speech, in which there were moments of emotion and a few words in French to convey his affection to the public, Douglas, 78, recalled that after the years of the pandemic and a war that divided the world (referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine), this major cinematic event on the Côte d’Azur leads us to look at life with optimism. “This festival reminds us of the positive aspects – said the American star – it underlines our community of purpose, it shows that cinema can cross borders and unite human beings”

Michael Douglas jokes: ‘Older than the Cannes Film Festival’

Space also for a few jokes: “76 years old? – he said referring to the festival edition – I’m even older!” – but he also had words for his teachers and, above all, for his father, Kirk. “To the public he was a Superman, but to me he was my father,” she said. Douglas also thanked his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his daughter, Carys Zeta, who accompanied him and escorted him down the red carpet. The Palme d’Honneur was presented to him by actress Uma Thurman, who recalled that this award is given to people who have made an outstanding contribution to cinema and said that she can think of no one better than Michael Douglas, a ” titan” of the seventh art.

Read also

Cannes Film Festival 2023, Chiara Mastroianni godmother. Three Italians on the run

Fiorello reveals: “I said no to a film with Sophia Loren and Daniel Day Lewis, Weinstein was furious and…”

Subscribe to the newsletter

