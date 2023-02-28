



[Zhongguancun Online Beijing Quotes]Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens has recently been on special promotion at the merchant “Zhuomei Photographic Equipment Wholesale City”. Interested friends can directly go to Building 9, Haidian Greenland Central Plaza, Beiqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing for detailed inquiries. You can also consult about the promotional information of Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens (Tel: 18610060026) merchant.

product model Market price (yuan) Commodity quotation (yuan) Change (Yuan) Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM 15888 13799 -2089 Date of price collection: February 28, 2023 (If the price fluctuates, the merchant’s quotation shall prevail) Check the product

Pictured: Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM high-definition real shot

Lens use standard lens camera positioning No data lens structure 15 groups of 21 pieces lens mount Canon RF mount Closest focusing distance Wide-angle end: 0.21m, telephoto end: focus method No data maximum aperture F2.8 minimum aperture F22 Interpretation of main parameters of Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM:

worth buying today

Mention Zhongguancun Online when consulting, and you will get better prices and better services!

Product name: Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Reference price: 13799 yuan Buy online

Merchant Name: Zhuomei Photographic Equipment Wholesale City

Contact information: 18610060026

Address: Building 9, Central Plaza, Haidian Greenland, Beiqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing

Zol sends business address to mobile phone

Canon brand introduction

Canon’s business in China began at the beginning of the reform and opening up in the late 1970s. In 1979, Ms. Deng Yingchao visited Canon and asked to support China‘s precision industry. In 1980, Mr. Ryuzaburo He Lai, then president, paid a friendly visit to Beijing. The exchange of visits between the Chinese government and Canon’s senior leaders is a good…



