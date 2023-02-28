Home Business Canon 24-70 f/2.8 L IS USM Beijing 13799 yuan | Canon | Photography_Sina Technology_Sina.com
[Zhongguancun Online Beijing Quotes]Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens has recently been on special promotion at the merchant “Zhuomei Photographic Equipment Wholesale City”. Interested friends can directly go to Building 9, Haidian Greenland Central Plaza, Beiqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing for detailed inquiries. You can also consult about the promotional information of Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens (Tel: 18610060026) merchant.

product model Market price (yuan) Commodity quotation (yuan) Change (Yuan)

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM

 15888 13799 -2089
Date of price collection: February 28, 2023 (If the price fluctuates, the merchant’s quotation shall prevail) Check the product
Pictured: Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM high-definition real shot
Interpretation of main parameters of Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM:

Lens use standard lens camera positioning No data
lens structure 15 groups of 21 pieces lens mount Canon RF mount
Closest focusing distance Wide-angle end: 0.21m, telephoto end: focus method No data
maximum aperture F2.8 minimum aperture F22

Product name: Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Reference price: 13799 yuan Buy online

Merchant Name: Zhuomei Photographic Equipment Wholesale City

Contact information: 18610060026

Address: Building 9, Central Plaza, Haidian Greenland, Beiqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing

