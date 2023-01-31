CanSino has a maximum estimated loss of nearly 1 billion in 2022. What is the situation? What is the current demand for the new crown vaccine? Why is CanSino losing money? Take a look at the following related content with me.

CanSino (688185) issued a performance forecast on the evening of January 30. It is expected that the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company in 2022 will be a loss compared with the same period of the previous year, and the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company will be -830 million to -996 million. During the reporting period, the domestic and foreign new crown vaccine market environment has undergone major changes. The demand for new crown vaccines has shown a sharp decline compared with the same period last year. The growth rate of global new crown vaccine vaccination has slowed down, and some regions have shown a situation of oversupply, and market competition continues to intensify , the sales revenue of the company’s new crown vaccine products has dropped significantly compared with the same period last year. At the same time, due to the continuous advancement of the commercialization process, the sales expenses have increased compared with the same period last year, and the provision of impairment for the new crown vaccine related inventory with signs of impairment has resulted in the company’s ownership of the parent company. The owner’s net profit is a loss.

