The logo of Chinese vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is seen at the company’s headquarters in Tianjin after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China on August 17, 2020.REUTERS/THOMAS PETER // FILE PHOTO

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) – China‘s CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) said on Sunday that its recently developed Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for emergency use, benefiting its business.

An inhaled Cancino-based adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the U.S. National Drug Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

“If the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by the relevant government agencies, approval will have a positive impact on the company’s performance,” CanSino said.

However, the company warned that it faces stiff competition from other vaccines that have received government approval or are undergoing clinical trials in China.

China has granted emergency use authorization to promote Livzon Pharmaceutical Group’s (000513.SZ) COVID-19 vaccine, one of two new products that have ravaged China for more than a year, Livzon said on Friday.

Cansino also said it is uncertain when its vaccine will be available, as additional regulatory approvals are still required, and sales will depend on the COVID-19 situation at home and abroad and vaccination rates in China.

Recently, the spread of the new coronavirus in China has been expanding. Shenzhen, the southern tech hub, imposed a weekend lockdown on most of the city on Saturday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu locked down 21 million people on Thursday.read more

Mainland China reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, as of Sept. 3, up from 1,988 a day earlier.read more

Reporting by Twinny Chiu in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Edmund Klarman

