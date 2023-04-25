Can’t escape the fate of bankruptcy?First Republic Bank’s Q1 deposits plummeted by more than 100 billion U.S. dollars and its stock price fell more than 22% after hours Provided by Zhitong Finance

© Reuters Bankruptcy? First Republic Bank (FRC.US) Q1 deposits plummeted by more than 100 billion U.S. dollars and stock prices fell more than 22% after hours



Zhitong Finance APP learned that First Republic Bank (NYSE:) (FRC.US) announced its first-quarter results after the U.S. stock market closed on Monday, Eastern Time. The stock tumbled more than 22% after hours as plunging deposits outweighed a better-than-expected profit at the struggling bank.

The bank is understood to have been propped up by deposit injections from major U.S. lenders following the collapse of two regional U.S. banks last month, but that failed to make up for the deposit outflow. The bank said deposits plummeted by more than $100 billion in the first quarter and was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.

The bank noted that it plans to cut expenses in the second quarter by cutting executive pay, shrinking back office space and laying off nearly 20% to 25% of its workforce.

The company also plans to increase its insurance deposits and cut borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank.

“We are taking steps to intentionally reduce expenses in line with our focus on reducing the size of our balance sheet,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Roffler said on the earnings call.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB.US ) and Signature Bank (SBNY.US ) last month shook confidence in regional U.S. banks and prompted clients to shift billions of dollars to larger institutions. Since then, First Republic Bank has been in the spotlight.

“With several banks failing in March, we experienced an unprecedented outflow of deposits,” said Neal Holland, First Republic’s treasurer.

Although the bank has secured deposits totaling $30 billion from U.S. banking giants including Bank of America (BAC.US), Citigroup (C.US), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US) and Wells Fargo (WFC.US ), the Deposits at the bank still fell to $104.47 billion in the first quarter from $176.43 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Deposits fell by nearly $102 billion, excluding help from major banks.

Difficult road ahead

Still, First Republic said deposits started to stabilize in the week ended March 27 and remained steady through April 21.

The bank earned $1.23 a share in the three months ended March, well above analysts’ expectations of 85 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, the bank’s headline results showed the extent of its damage from last month’s banking crisis, which at one point sparked fears of contagion in the financial system.

Banking analysts and industry experts say the bank faces a difficult road to revive its fortunes.

For years, First Republic has lured high-net-worth clients with favorable mortgage lending rates, making it more vulnerable than regional banks with less affluent clients.

Robert Conzo, chief executive of New York-based investment advisory firm The Wealth Alliance, said that would hit potential buyers of the bank because “the income generated by a large mortgage portfolio at unbelievably low interest rates is very low. Less, less attractive.”

As interest rates rose, the value of the bank’s loan book and investment portfolio also fell.