The series of price cuts and the suspension of production at the factory, a series of events seem to show that Tesla is not easy to sell now.

According to the blogger “Edianyuan Xiaobian”, according to the statistics of Troy Teslike, as of December 8,Tesla’s global order backlog plummeted from 476,000 in July to 163,000 on December 8, and 27,000 orders were consumed within a week.

According to the current production speed of Tesla’s three major manufacturing bases, it means that it only takes 40 days to consume all the remaining 163,000 orders.

This has never happened in Tesla’s previous sales history. In a more extreme case, if everyone does not buy Tesla now, Tesla will run out of order inventory around February 2023.

At present, the two markets in China and the United States are rapidly drying up, especially in the Chinese market, there are still 25,000 orders in November, and there are less than 6,000 orders left in the first week of December.

On Sunday, there were also media reports that Tesla suspended production at the Shanghai factory on Saturday, and all workers in the manufacturing center were told that they could start resting, but did not give any reason. For this,Tesla responded that the factory is carrying out annual production line maintenance work as planned, and at the same time it is undergoing personnel rest.

However, Tesla’s global order backlog data also clearly reveals that Tesla’s current order volume has led to signs of oversupply in factory production capacity. Next year, as more manufacturers pour into the new energy track, it may be more difficult for Tesla, and Tesla’s price reduction channel may be ready to open.