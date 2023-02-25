[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, February 26, 2023]Recently, after “Hundred Years Loan”, “Relay Loan” and “Heli Loan”, “Lianxin Loan” has become a hot search in mainland China, attracting attention. Some netizens Doubt, in order to sell the house, the bank has come up with tricks.

The mainland media “China News Weekly” reported that on February 22, with the launch of the first commercial housing project “Huawang City” in Xiong’an New Area, relevant branches of the Agricultural Bank of China in Xiong’an New Area launched the “Lianxindai” mortgage product for home buyers.

Afterwards, the information that “A certain bank launched “Lianxindai” in Xiong’an area, unmarried boyfriends and girlfriends can buy a house together” rushed into the hot search.

According to the report, the so-called “Lianxindai” mainly uses unmarried boyfriends and girlfriends as co-payers to apply for housing loans from banks. The bank will review the two parties’ credit status, income status, and relationship between the two parties.

The staff of the Agricultural Bank of China head office said that the “Lianxindai” launched by the Agricultural Bank of China is mainly to enhance the ability of repayment. Unmarried male and female friends apply for personal housing loans from the Agricultural Bank of China together. However, the specific handling needs to be further understood with the branch.

Lawyer Wang Yuchen, director of Beijing Jinsu Law Firm, said that this approach is undoubtedly to promote consumption in housing purchases and further stimulate transactions in the property market. But at the same time, he also said that “Lianxindai” has a high risk. After all, the relationship between male and female friends is not necessarily stable. In the future, disputes over loan repayment and housing property rights may arise. As a house buyer, you still have to choose carefully.

As soon as this news came out, it immediately rushed to the hot search, causing many netizens to complain.

Some netizens bluntly said, “The house can’t be sold, the bank is in a hurry first”, “Thinking about the people’s mortgage loan”, “Regardless of whether you are married or have children, I will urge you to buy a house first”, “Frequent tricks Fat”, “There is no bottom line”.

Some netizens sarcastically said, “You can do whatever you want with emotional matters, and the loan still has to be repaid”, “I’ll ask you when the reincarnation loan will be issued”, “You can also do the underworld loan, and use the underworld loan if you wait.” currency to continue to repay the loan”, “the corresponding break-up loan can be launched”.

“I don’t think the funeral industry in the near future would dream of being robbed of jobs by banks. Because according to this routine, banks will introduce “coffin loans”. There is no need to buy cemeteries, and the money will always be placed in bank insurance in the cabinet.

In 2023, in order to improve housing transactions, mainland mortgage products will emerge one after another.

In mid-February, Nanning, Chengdu and other places launched the “Centenary Loan” and “Relay Loan”, which allow children to serve as co-borrowers up to 100 years old, raising the upper limit of loan age.

Li Yujia, chief researcher of the Guangdong Provincial Housing Policy Research Center, said, “The motivation of residents to buy houses with mortgages is declining. The proportion of mortgages will hit a new low in 2022. At the beginning of this year, this trend will continue.” “Century-year loan” and “relay loan” are essentially the same. “It is to tell everyone that there are many loan products, and there is always one that suits you. This also reflects from the side that banks are under heavy lending pressure.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Li/Editor in charge: Lin Qing)