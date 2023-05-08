Cantina Le Madeleine, D’Alema’s wife leaves: her shares to her daughter

D’Alema’s wife recorded that she was no longer able to perform the role of managing partner as well. The charge passes to the daughter Giulia

Passing of the baton in the family of Massimo D’Alema for Agricultural Society Madeleineowner a Narni (Terni) of a vast property of vineyards from which several come out wine labels. La Madeleine is a simple company, therefore it is not obliged to file financial statements, but the most relevant governance changes. Thus it turns out that a few weeks ago in Orvieto there was a shareholders’ meeting chaired by Maria Rosaria GiuvaD’Alema’s wife. Giuva herself recorded in the minutes “that she can no longer also perform the function of managing partner” and so on shareholders have accepted his resignation deciding “to nominate new managing partner the Lady Julia D’Alema”.

Giulia, born in 1986degree in economics and decennial international experience in the fashion sector, is a shareholder of Madeleine with a capital quota of 1,662.50 euros equal to that of the brother Francis (four years younger) while a share of 1,500 euros belongs to DL&M Advisory, the consultancy firm of father d’Alema. An updated cadastral survey of the Madeleine shows the ownership of various lands for a total of 15 hectares (of which about 7 hectares are used as vineyards with the cultivation of international vines such as Cabernet Franc, Tannat and Marselan) between the municipalities of Narni and Otricoli (Terni), as well as two buildings, one consisting of villas.

Subscribe to the newsletter

