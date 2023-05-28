Cantine Aperte, a showcase of wine tourism worth 2.5 billion

L’wine tourism in Italy it is valid overall 2.5 billion euros a year

Are approximately 14 million tourists linked in various ways to the quality drink sector. Of the 28 million Italians on holiday in the summer of 2022, 39% chose food and wine-themed destinations and spent a third of their budget at the table. The edition starts from these numbers number 30 Of Open Cellarsthe now historic event that will take place on the days of 27 and 28 May. This year over 530 cellars in 15 Regions will open their doors to visitors with a whole series of visits among the barrels, demonstrations and tastings.

It was 1993 when during Vinitaly the Movimento Turismo del Vino was born, thanks to an intuition of a group of winemakers. “Over the years – he underlines Nicholas D’Auria, president of what has become the reference brand of wine tourism – we realized the strong acceleration of the phenomenon. Especially in the post-pandemic years, which have seen a change in the physiognomy of the wine tourist and in parallel an evolution of the offer of our cellars”.

A Made in Italy flag

Italy also confirmed itself last year world‘s leading wine producerwith over 50 million hectoliters, e secondo per export both in value (after France) and in quantity (after Spain). This is certified by a research carried out by Intesa San Paolo. Exports in 2022 are grew by about 10% at current values ​​(stable in quantity) reaching the figure of 7.8 billion euros. The United States is the first destination trade for Italian wines, with over 1.8 billion in 2022 (+8%), follows the Germania with about 1.2 billion (+5%) e The UK with over 800 million (+9%).

In 2023 promises a general slowdown in turnover but overall one good margin retention. Basically, despite an uncertain and volatile scenario between fluctuating costs, labor problems and shocking climatic events, there are interesting prospects for Italian wine both on the national and foreign markets.

Opportunities

The East is still a market to conquer for Italian wine: in China, for example, our share of exports by value is still very low, especially if compared to that of France, our main competitor: for still wines we are at 2% compared to a French figure that exceeds 13%. It is a market with enormous potential.

We also need to work on the correct price positioning of our wine offer, perhaps still not very remunerated in relation to the quality it expresses: the average price of our PDO wines is in fact significantly lower than the French ones: The challenges in the future then concern the generational turnover that affects almost one winery on 10. Finally, it will be necessary to continue on a path of dimensional and capital strengthening: in France over 80% of wineries are larger than 10 hectares, in Italy only 50%.

“Terrorist” labels and copycats

Not only the problems related to the cost of raw materials and inflation to slow down an expanding sector. Ireland’s decision to put warnings such as “alcohol consumption causes liver disease” e “alcohol and deadly cancers are directly linked“. risks having serious repercussions on the sector. The decision was taken by Dublin in June last year and then notified to Brussels. After a discussion the European technicians confirmed that the national authorities could adopt the law.

A green light, that of the European Union, arrived despite the contrary opinions from Italy, France and Spain and six other EU states, who consider the measure a barrier to the internal market. However, at the beginning of this year, the Italian government then voted on a resolution against the labels sanitary on the bottles. According to trade associations and the government itself “it is not the consumption of wine, but the abuse that damages your health“. And therefore the various states, instead of thinking of intervening on the labels, should “put in place a series of interventions to make consumers aware of the moderate use of the product”.

Then there is the problem of copying or mispronunciation of Italian excellence in the world, which does not only concern Parmesan, Zottarella or Asiago cheese but also affects the world of wine. From Prosek to Chianti to the distortions of Amarone abroad there are low quality products that mimic the made in Italy.

A problem, the latter, which is also fought with the Cantine Aperte event, through which consumers (especially foreigners) will be able to test the difference between the tricolor wine and the imitations.