Home » Cantons call on SBB to save
Business

Cantons call on SBB to save

by admin
Cantons call on SBB to save

The cantons are asking the SBB to save – does the federal government want to help the railways to make profits at the expense of the infrastructure?

The federal government wants to lower the route prices so that long-distance rail traffic is better off. There is now resistance in the cantons. They question the system – and call on the SBB to tighten their belts.

The long-distance traffic of the SBB should have to pay fewer track charges.

Dario Haeusermann

The corona crisis has caused empty trains – and a hole in the SBB cash register. Long-distance traffic, which the railways have to operate on their own, incurred high losses. Deutsche Bahn’s debt has increased significantly. That is why the Federal Council now wants to help them.

See also  It took only half a year to usher in the third millionth vehicle off the assembly line. The "end of the universe" of BYD Auto is the global market- OFweek New Energy Vehicle Network

You may also like

Restaurants charge for no-shows

Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros

Landini and Schlein together in Bologna: 30,000 in...

SIG, Eli Lilly and Mortgages

Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the...

Swiss-Vranckx, Mother’s Day, Albert Röstis Post-Profi

Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this...

ST.GALLEN SYMPOSIUM – SNB boss Thomas Jordan speaks...

Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina: Isybank launch by the summer

05/06/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy