Cantons call on SBB to save

The cantons are asking the SBB to save – does the federal government want to help the railways to make profits at the expense of the infrastructure?
The federal government wants to lower the route prices so that long-distance rail traffic is better off. There is now resistance in the cantons. They question the system – and call on the SBB to tighten their belts.
The corona crisis has caused empty trains – and a hole in the SBB cash register. Long-distance traffic, which the railways have to operate on their own, incurred high losses. Deutsche Bahn’s debt has increased significantly. That is why the Federal Council now wants to help them.
