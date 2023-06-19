Capalbio, the radical chic of the Left ready for a new season

Capalbio beach. Rutelli, Fassino, Testa, Petruccioli and Prodi

Summer in Capalbio between myths, faces and obsessions of the “sinisters”. The analysis

Nothing is more rooted in the collective imagination than the legendary Casalinga di Voghera or dei Radical-chic from Capalbio. After the rainy season an African anticyclone distance in Algeria he is gratifying us with his gifts. The sand becomes red-hot, the sun burns, the blue sea invites you to splash around and -like every year- the Vipponi of Capalbio they magically reappeared out of nowhere. They have returned like the storks and until the beginning of October they will be stationary in the Tuscan locality which over the years has become a sacred temple of local radicalism.

They all have the “r” limp, indeed very soft. I am pre-lamped and they have the willful navel. You know the big one Mariangela Melato in the film “Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue August sea” by Lina Wertmüller? Raffaella Pavone Lanzettia very rich Milanese bourgeois is grappling with her sailor Gennaro Carunchiointerpreted by Giancarlo Giannini.

Or do you know the Countess Serbelloni-Mazzanti-Viendalmare of fanciful memory? These are the beach types – it must be said – that can be found in those places. But what unites them? Soon said. The radical – chicism. And what is this radical chicism? A category of the spirit, we promptly reply. To be radical – chic you need to meet certain well-defined requirements. We list the main ones. First of all, a necessary but not sufficient condition, it is necessary to be “rich on the left”.

