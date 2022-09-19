Information on finance, asset management, funds, trusts, REITs and listed companies, all at a glance.

The first day of the IPO in Hong Kong: 27.08 million Hong Kong dollars was temporarily recorded and the margin was not subscribed enough

On September 19, according to news from the Hong Kong capital market, Vanke’s Wanke’s IPO in Hong Kong was officially launched on Monday. According to data from major brokerages, as of 3:30 p.m., Wanke temporarily recorded a margin of HK$27.08 million. Calculation of raising 615 million Hong Kong dollars, still not enough subscription. Among them, Futu recorded a margin of HK$24 million. Everything Cloud closed its IPO on Thursday and is expected to be listed on September 29.

Viewpoint New Media has learned that Wanwuyun will IPO from September 19 to September 22, 2022, and plans to offer about 116.7 million H shares globally, of which Hong Kong offering accounts for 10%, international offerings account for 90%, and another 15% excess. allotment.

The offer price per share is HK$47.1 – HK$52.7, each lot of 100 shares, the admission fee is HK$5,323.11, and the shares are expected to start trading at 9:00 am on September 29 (Thursday).

Atour Hotel updated its listing prospectus in the United States, and its revenue in the second quarter was 515 million yuan, an increase of 13.8% from the previous quarter

On September 17, Atour Hotel Group updated its prospectus on the official website of the US Securities Regulatory Commission.

According to the updated data, Atour achieved revenue of RMB 967 million in the first half of this year; net profit attributable to the parent was RMB 69.047 million. In terms of quarterly revenue split, Atour’s revenue in the second quarter was RMB 515 million, an increase of 13.8% from the previous quarter, achieving a rapid recovery in performance.

From the perspective of income composition, Atour’s hotel management income in the first half of the year was 569 million yuan; rental hotel income was 254 million yuan; retail and other income was 143 million yuan, an increase of 18.7% over the same period last year.

In addition, in terms of hotel operation, Atour has a net increase of 89 stores in the first half of the year. As of June 30, 2022, Atour’s hotel network covered 834 hotels in 151 cities across the country, with a total of 96,969 rooms; excluding hotels temporarily closed or requisitioned due to the impact of the epidemic, the overall occupancy rate of Atour’s hotels in the first half of the year reached 57.5%; ADR (average daily rate) reached RMB 367.9; RevPAR (average revenue per available room) was RMB 224.4.

KWG issued US$795 million senior notes with interest at 6.0% per annum

On September 19, KWG Group Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the issuance of approximately US$795 million in 6.0% senior notes due in 2024.

Viewpoint New Media has learned that KWG is issuing senior notes due in 2024. The total principal amount is US$794,925,800 (“New Notes”). The new notes will bear interest at 6.0% per annum and will mature on January 14, 2024.

The new notes are the company’s senior debt, guaranteed by certain of the company’s existing subsidiaries. Meanwhile, at any time before January 14, 2024, KWG may choose to redeem the new notes in whole or in part at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal of the new notes and accrued and unpaid interest up to the date of redemption . On each mandatory redemption date specified in the “Description of the New Notes”, the Company shall redeem at least the minimum principal amount of the new Notes specified in the “Description of the New Notes” at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal of the new Notes redeemed %, plus accrued and unpaid interest as of (the relevant mandatory redemption date.

Upon the full repayment or discharge of the Project-Specific Loan, upon completion of any specific asset sale, KWG shall, on the date on which the total net consideration of all the specific asset sales from that date exceeds US$50 million (including the 60-day period. Distribution Period “), to distribute or cause to distribute an amount equal to 50% of the net consideration from the sale of those specified assets for the redemption, repurchase or repayment of the New Notes in the manner set forth in the “New Notes Instructions”.

In this regard, KWG Group will apply to the Singapore Stock Exchange for the listing and quotation of the new notes on the Singapore Stock Exchange. If the New Notes are listed on the SGX-ST and SGX’s rules so require, the New Notes will be traded in a minimum lot size of S$200,000 (or the equivalent in a foreign currency). Therefore, the new note will be traded with a minimum lot size of $150,000.

Poly Real Estate’s wholly-owned subsidiary is allowed to issue corporate bonds of up to 5 billion yuan

On September 19, Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. issued a bond issuance announcement.

Viewpoint New Media learned from it that on September 14, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission approved Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Poly Real Estate), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Poly Real Estate, a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. Application for public issuance of domestic corporate bonds with a face value of not more than RMB 5 billion in installments.

According to the approval, Shanghai Poly Real Estate can issue corporate bonds in installments within 24 months from the date when the CSRC approves the issuance of corporate bonds.

Tyson Holdings, a subsidiary of SF Express, was approved to register and issue 2 billion yuan of corporate bonds

SF Holding Co., Ltd. announced on September 19 that Shenzhen SF Taisen Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, recently received the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s “Regarding the approval of Shenzhen SF Taisen Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. to invest in professional Reply to the Registration of Public Issuance of Corporate Bonds.

Accordingly, the China Securities Regulatory Commission approves the registration application of Tyson Holdings for public issuance of corporate bonds with a total face value of not more than 2 billion yuan to professional investors; this approval is valid for 24 months from the date of approval of registration, and Tyson Holdings is within the validity period of registration. Corporate bonds can be issued in installments.

According to Viewpoint New Media, on September 15, Tyson Holdings issued the tenth tranche of ultra-short-term financing bonds in 2022. The bond is abbreviated as “22 SF Taisen SCP010”, with a term of 90 days and a total issuance amount of RMB 500 million. The interest rate is 1.62%. The funds raised have been received on September 16, 2022.

CLP Optics Valley Subsidiary Receives Revolving Financing of RMB 880 million from CLP Finance in One Year

On the evening of September 19, CEC Optics Valley United Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the continuing connected transactions of the 2022 financing agreement.

From October 29, 2021 to September 10, 2022, China Electronics Finance Co., Ltd., a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of China Electronics, has provided Wuhan Optics Valley United (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) with a maximum of 110 million yuan in revolving financing.

Considering that the revolving financing under the 2021 Financing Agreement will expire on September 10, 2022, and taking into account Wuhan Optics Valley United’s constant demand for financing, on September 19, 2022, Wuhan Optics Valley United and CLP Finance entered into a 2022 agreement. annual financing agreement.

Accordingly, CLP Finance has conditionally agreed to provide Wuhan Optics Valley United with a revolving financing of up to RMB880 million (equivalent to approximately HK$995,368,000) for the one-year period from October 20, 2022 to October 19, 2023.

According to the agreement, as of the date of this announcement, the ratio is currently 3.65%; and is determined by the prevailing interest rates offered by major commercial banks in the PRC for loan facilities of the same term and type.

In view of the above, CEC Optics Valley expects that CLP Finance’s secured loan amount will increase significantly in the future, so a new cap of RMB 880 million has been set under the 2022 Financing Agreement.

CEC Optics Valley stated that the group has been obtaining secured and unsecured loans from CEC Finance to finance its operational needs. In 2021, Wuhan Optics Valley United Group received a total loan of approximately RMB900 million from CLP Finance, and as of August 31, 2022, Wuhan Optics Valley United Group owed CLP Finance a total outstanding loan of approximately RMB776 million. Taking into account the good relationship with CLP Finance in the past and the efficient and reliable credit financing provided by CLP Finance under the 2021 Financing Agreement, and CLP Finance is familiar with the Group’s financing needs, policies and operations, it can provide the Group with customized and Quality loan service.

The Board believes that entering into the 2022 Financing Agreement will enable Wuhan Optics Valley United to obtain a large line of credit at interest rates no higher than those offered by major commercial banks of the same term and type in China.

SIIC obtained a HK$400 million revolving term loan facility from a bank

On September 19, Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Co., Ltd. issued an announcement on the establishment of a revolving term loan facility.

The announcement stated that SIUD (as the borrower) entered into a financing circular with a bank (as the lender) on September 19, regarding a revolving term loan facility of up to HK$400 million, and the maturity date is the self-financing circular. Twelve months from the date of acceptance.

The purpose of the Revolving Term Loan Facility is to finance the general corporate needs of the Company and its subsidiaries, including but not limited to the payment of dividends, the provision of shareholder loans to the Company’s subsidiaries, and the refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the Group.

SIUD undertakes that as long as the revolving term loan facility or any amount under it remains unpaid, SIUD Holdings and its major shareholder, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and SIIC The controlling shareholder, Shanghai Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd., must directly or indirectly own no less than 51% of the total issued share capital of SIUD, and maintain management control over SIUD. Any breach of the shareholding and management covenants will constitute an event of default under the Facility Letter.