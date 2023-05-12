Home » Capital.com, market views and tools to optimize technical analysis
Capital.com, market views and tools to optimize technical analysis

Capital.com, market views and tools to optimize technical analysis

Within the exclusive section of Financeonlinefocused on the dynamics of financial markets, we interviewed Bruno Moltrasio, professional trader and external consultant for Capital.com.

The trader after a short commentary on the current market environmenthe focused on technical analysis tools and indicators which he mostly uses to optimize and improve price analysis.

Moltrasio he also reiterated the importance of financial educationalso providing some useful tips to limit and manage the level of risk.

Finally, the analyst anticipated the topics he will discuss at roadshows at Capital.com leaving next May 29 in Turin.

You can watch the entire interview here. Good vision!

