“Capital Destruction”: Mercedes dealers settle accounts with CEO Ola Källenius

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, during the Mercedes-Benz Annual Press Conference in February. Dealers criticize the CEO’s course in transforming Mercedes into a luxury brand. picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Schmidt

The figures published by Mercedes-Benz Cars on Tuesday of this week are impressive: In the second quarter, the premium supplier achieved a sales increase of six percent to 515,700 units. According to this, there was “strong growth” “in the top-end segment” with 84,800 units (+12 percent), strengthened by Mercedes-AMG (+19 percent), Mercedes-Maybach (+39 percent) and G-Class (+29 percent). ). For the first half of the year, the Swabians were also able to report sales of 1,019,200 units, “mainly thanks to strong sales in Germany (+22 percent)”, as they emphasized.

However, such jubilant messages to the outside are in stark contrast to the bad mood in the innermost circles of the Mercedes trade. The trigger for the current hectic pace and growing nervousness at the premium brand with the star in its logo is a letter from the top management of the dealer association to the manufacturer’s top manager. The internal four-page document from June 29 of this year is available to Business Insider.

