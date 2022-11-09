On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, which are not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Capital Financial Holdings(08239) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a profit of HK$31.215 million, down 10.99% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$7.03 million, down 66.91% year-on-year; The basic loss of the stock was 0.69 HK cents.

The announcement stated that the decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in interest income from loans to customers during the current period.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!