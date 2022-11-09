Home Business Capital Financial Holdings (08239) Announces Results for the First Three Quarters, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$7.03 Million Narrowed 66.91% YoY | Capital Financial Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

by admin
Capital Financial Holdings(08239) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a profit of HK$31.215 million, down 10.99% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$7.03 million, down 66.91% year-on-year; The basic loss of the stock was 0.69 HK cents.

The announcement stated that the decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in interest income from loans to customers during the current period.

