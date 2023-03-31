March it was one of the most difficult months for banks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of the American Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, as well as the concerns in Europe about Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, have repeatedly alerted savers, who are increasingly looking for of better and safer alternatives for your savings.

Rates go up but deposits don’t

Commercial banks, despite the increase in the main interest rates by the main banking institutions (5% for the Fed and 3.5% for the ECB), continue to be reluctant to raise rates on deposits, which have remained low and essentially unchanged, thus failing to keep pace with the general increase in costs.

This situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable, with savers slowly rethinking the role of banks in the financial system and the economy, trying to find other places to park their savings in order to obtain a better interest rate than that offered on traditional deposit accounts.

Escape from smaller banks

If until a few months ago we were already observing one slow escape from deposit accounts, the recent turmoil in the banking sector has accelerated this process. Indeed, in the last three weeks we have had a sprint in this direction, with savers who they move more and more money to more profitable alternatives.

As it is easy to imagine, this situation penalizes regional banks more, which are clearly smaller in size and therefore more sensitive than their larger counterparts.

In this sense, according to data recorded by the Federal Reserve, in the week ending March 15, i deposits at smaller lenders plummeted by $120 billion.

This is for the benefit of deposits to the 25 largest banks than in the same period they increased by nearly $67 billion.

How did this situation come about?

Immediately following the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed cut interest rates thus ushering in an era of low interest rates. This allowed banks to borrow cheaply and make money on loans while paying very low interest rates to depositors. But now things are changing.

Over the past year, both the Fed and ECB have raised interest rates rapidly in an attempt to contain the level of inflationbut banks are still too slow to raise the rates they offer to their customers and this is because they are afraid of the impact on their profit margins which would inevitably be reduced.

“I Deposits have been taken for granted for a long, long time due to the zero interest rate environment, but now the scenario has completely changed“, commented Joseph Plevelichanalista presso Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management.

Money to Money Market Funds

In this context, investments and low-yield loans are slowly dragging down the profitability of banks, despite the fact that it is becoming increasingly expensive to borrow money to finance further loans. On the other hand, money market funds have been much more nimble in passing on central bank rate hikes.

Precisely for this reason now, according to Bloomberg reports, in the last month there has been a accumulated a record of $5.2 trillion in money market funds (MMFs) and some analysts estimate that the flow of money from banks to funds could go even further reaching another record high.

With this in mind, remember that money market funds park cash in short-term instruments, such as Treasury bills, and pass on what they earn to investors. Although concerns about a contagion effect among banks seem to have subsided in the last week, investors continued unabated to move their money into money market fundsmoving about $66 billion into US money market funds in the week ending March 29, according to the Investment Company Institute.

All of this is fueling fears that a shortage of deposits will leave the US with fewer community and regional banks that have less money to lend, which in turn could curb growth and worsen inequality.

Ultimately, banks still do not want to raise rates on deposits as they still suffer losses due to investments made in low-yielding assets in a context in which the Fed had not yet begun to review its monetary policy by raising interest rates.

The importance of regional banks

However, smaller banks also play an important role in the economy. From this point of view, a Federal Deposit Insurance report indicated that at the end of 2020, smaller banks held 36% of small business loans, even though they accounted for only 15% of total loans within the industry.

In that sense, bank loans are a crucial funding source for small businesses, which employ about 46 percent of Americans working in the private sector and have generated nearly two-thirds of jobs since 1995, according to the US Small Business Administration.