Capital gains, Turin prosecutor’s office sends the documents to 6 other prosecutors

“The Turin prosecutor’s office has sent a series of papers from theinvestigation into the accounts of Juventus to the proxies of others six Italian cities. The initiative was taken for reasons of territorial jurisdiction and, according to what has been learned, is linked to the relations between the Juventus club and other teams”, according to reports from Ansa.

Italpress then writes that the prosecutors to which the documents were sent would be those of Bologna, Udine, Genoa, Modena, Cagliari and Bergamo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

