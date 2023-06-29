Capital outflows from Germany rise to a new record high

Reading time: 3 mins

06/28/2023 17:53 Updated: 06/28/2023 17:53

Germany’s attractiveness has fallen massively. Companies have never withdrawn so much money from Germany as they did last year. Now the IW is also warning of de-industrialization.

Dear readers, this function is reserved for DWN subscribers.

Companies are reacting to the recent conditions in Germany with record capital outflows. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Uwe Anspach

Article is only available for subscribers





If you were previously logged in via FB/G+, please use the ‘Forgot Password’ feature and enter your email address there.

You will then receive a link that you can use to log in and set a password.

Forgot Password?

After entering your name or email address, you will receive an email in which you can register and set a password.

Read many articles for free. Order the newsletter, register and continue reading.

No obligation – no subscription.

You are already registered? Register

Help with registration and registration: [email protected]

Would you like access? Read on now!

Including daily newsletter

Instant, unlimited access

Less ads

German business news

A publication of the Swedish publishing group Bonnier

Fast and secure payment

Innovation of the Year 2018

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

